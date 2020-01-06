Forecaddie: TMOF examines future sites for next two international Presidents Cups

The Man Out Front is a planner, with accommodations already booked as far out as the 2032 Ryder Cup at The Olympic Club.

Seriously, can we slow down with some of these announcements of major championship venues, please? The Presidents Cup, in contrast, has some catching up to do. Having just returned from America’s 16-14 victory in the Land Down Under, TMOF couldn’t help wonder where will his dog-eared passport be stamped next?

We already know that the 2021 edition of the biennial competition is a USA home game at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. But The Forecaddie has gone ahead and made a down payment on an AirBnb North of the Border after hearing from multiple sources that the 2023 Presidents Cup is expected to return to Royal Montreal Golf Club, which hosted in 2007. Anyone think Mike Weir for International Team captain, eh?

The bigger question is 2027, where the likes of Argentina, China and Mexico will be seeking to host for the first time while Australia and South Africa will be under consideration for an encore performance. But let’s not forget another country with Presidents Cup aspirations. New Zealand is turning into quite the golf destination and Royal Auckland is prepping for its potential close up.

“We want to be in the frame for that discussion,” said Rob Selley, general manager of Royal Auckland.

In March, the club will open a new clubhouse and the first 18 of 27 planned holes from a renovation by Nicklaus Design (conducted by senior design associate Chris Cochran) after merging with neighboring Grange Club. Royal Auckland is situated in a cosmopolitan city with plenty of accommodations and close enough to the airport (roughly 20 minutes) that you can see planes overhead from several fairways. Then there is the 300-acre footprint, which would include nearby King’s College, to handle all the necessary infrastructure, not to mention that the 18-hour time difference with the east coast of the U.S., which will be even better than Oz for prime-time golf.

Royal Auckland officials received an introduction to PGA Tour bigwigs from club member Craig Heatley, who is better known in golf circles as an Augusta National green jacket and chairman of the Masters Tournament media committee. Selley made the trip to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida after the latest Masters to present to among others Ron Cross, senior vice president of the Presidents Cup, Matt Kamienski, the Cup’s executive director, and Matt Rapp, senior vice president of championship management.

Hosting an event of this stature requires an eight-figure commitment from both local and national sponsors. Mexico, South Africa and Argentina each are attractive for their own reasons but may lack the financial resources. New Zealand’s hopes likely will hinge on garnering the same level of government support that helped make Royal Melbourne a reality. TMOF hears China is the favorite in ’27 and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Tour decided eight years was enough elapsed time to bring the Cup back to Royal Melbourne for a fourth tour of duty. But don’t count out the Kiwis.

“It would be a major happening here and 2027 will give us enough time to prepare properly,” Selley said.