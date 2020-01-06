Gear: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue clubs

Price: $249.99 with Fujikura Ventus Blue shaft and Lamkin Crossline 360 grip

Specs: Stainless steel construction available in 19, 22, 25, 28 and 31 degrees of lofts.

Available: Feb. 7

As more and more players opt to remove multiple long irons from their bags and add hybrid clubs in their places, TaylorMade is trying to ensure its clubs are easy to hit and deliver plenty of distance for both pros and recreational players.

For 2020, the new SIM Max Rescue clubs do that with a combination of improved shaping and unique materials.

For the first time, TaylorMade has incorporated its V Steel sole design into a rescue club. First introduced in fairway woods in the early 2000s and now also back in 2020’s SIM family of fairway woods, it features a curved heel area and elevated toe section. As a result, a smaller portion of the sole comes into contact with the turf so the club can maintain speed more effectively through the hitting zone.

To help golfers hit straighter shots, the SIM Rescues also were given Twist Face, with the hitting area bending back in the high-toe and low-heel areas. Research revealed to TaylorMade that these are the areas where players tend to mis-hit the ball, and changing the face angle in those spots helps reduce sidespin and encourage a straighter ball flight.

The thin face is made from C300 stainless steel and at impact can flex more efficiently to deliver increased ball speed. TaylorMade designers also added a Speed Pocket in the sole, right behind the leading edge. It’s a slot, covered by polymer so debris will not get inside the head, that helps protect ball speed on shots hit low in the hitting area.

At address, the club also has more of a square look because the gray design on the topline is asymmetrical. Many better players think hybrids look shut at address and tend to send the ball to the left, but this subtle trick of the eye is designed to inspire confidence.