Gear: TaylorMade SIM, SIM Max, SIM Max D fairway woods

Price: SIM: $399.99 with Mitsubishi Diamana FW Limited shaft and Golf Pride Tour Z grip. SIM Max and SIM Max D: $299.99 with Fujikura Ventus Blue or UST Mamiya Helium shaft

Specs: Titanium body and face with carbon-fiber crown and an adjustable hosel. 14, 15 and 19 degrees (SIM); 14, 15, 18, 21 and 24 degrees (SIM Max); 16, 19 and 22 degrees (SIM Max D)

Available: Feb. 7

TaylorMade’s 2019 M5 fairway wood was unique because it boasted a titanium face and a 65-gram moveable weight in the sole that allowed golfers and fitters to create a draw or a fade bias. Tiger Woods put one in his bag, as did Jon Rahm and Matthew Wolff. But the company’s stainless steel M6 hit the ball a little farther, which made it appealing to many players.

For 2020, TaylorMade created a new club that takes advantage of titanium more effectively, the new SIM fairway woods.

The SIM fairway wood has a lightweight carbon-fiber crown and a titanium chassis, which means the top portion of the club and the frame are significantly lighter than a traditional stainless-steel fairway wood. The saved weight was repositioned in the bottom of the club in the form of an 80-gram sole plate. The result is the center of gravity is significantly lower than last season’s M5, so shots begin with a higher launch.

The sole also has a new shape, sort of. TaylorMade has brought back the V Steel sole design in the SIM fairway woods, harkening back to popular fairway woods from the early 2000s. It has more of a rounded leading edge with the heel and toe areas elevated, so turf interaction is reduced and golfers can better maintain speed as the club impacts the ball.

A stronger titanium face

A Speed Pocket slot also was designed into the sole behind the leading edge to allow the hitting area to flex more effectively on low-struck shots. It is covered by polymer, so grass, water and debris do not get into the head.

To turn that speed into distance, TaylorMade designed the SIM fairway woods with a face made from a Zatech titanium, a stronger alloy than the titanium normally used in golf clubs. Because it is stronger, the face could be made thinner to flex more efficiently at impact for increased ball speed.

Twist Face design

To help golfers hit straighter shots, the SIM fairway woods utilize a Twist Face design, as with TaylorMade’s drivers. The high-toe and low-heel areas of the hitting surface were peeled back to compensate for the most common misses and reduce the severity of hooks and slices.

Finally, each SIM fairway wood has an adjustable hosel that allows players and fitters to increase or decrease the loft by as many as 2 degrees, so creating a club that hits to a specific distance should be easier.

For golfers who want even more forgiveness and stability, TaylorMade is offering the SIM Max fairway woods. They also have a carbon-fiber crown, Twist Face, Speed Pocket, adjustable hosel and V Steel sole design, but the face is made using C300 stainless steel instead of titanium.

Also available are the SIM Max D fairway woods, which are slightly larger than the SIM and the SIM Max. Like the other SIM fairways, it has a carbon-fiber crown, Twist Face, Speed Pocket, adjustable hosel and V Steel sole design, but an internal weight creates more of a draw bias for golfers who fight a slice.