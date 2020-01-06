Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 hybrids

Gear: Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 hybrid

Price: $199.99 with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black or KBS TGI Tour graphite shaft

Specs: 450 stainless steel cup face. Available in 17, 19, 22, 25 and 28 degrees of loft

Available: Feb. 1

Golfers usually add hybrids to their bags because they want to replace their tough-to-hit long irons with clubs that are more forgiving and that provide consistent distance. The newest hybrids from Tour Edge, the Exotics EXS 220 hybrids, are designed to deliver precisely that.

By making the heads larger from front to back, as well as taller, and adding a 4-gram weight to the back of the sole, Tour Edge has increased the clubs’ moment of inertia and made these hybrids more stable.

To increase ball speed and distance, Tour Edge gave the EXS 220 hybrids a thin 450 stainless steel cup face. On the inner-facing side of the face, engineers added 44 diamond-shaped areas that help the hitting area flex efficiently at impact and protect ball speed on mis-hits.

Additionally, by raising pieces of the heel and toe section of the sole, designers shifted the center of gravity slightly higher, which reduces spin.

While an internal Sound Diffusion Bar enhances the acoustics created at impact, a wavy SlipStream sole design helps the head maintain speed through the impact area and skim over grass and sand.