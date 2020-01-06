USGA partners with actor Don Cheadle as U.S. Open ambassador

If you saw Don Cheadle’s 15-second spot Sunday afternoon during the Saints-Vikings NFC playoff game on Fox, you were given a sneak peek of the USGA’s new partnership. And you got a glimpse of the excitement that’s building for the 120th U.S. Open.

“Around here, we like blood, sweat and tears,” Cheadle says while looking into the camera at a bar.

“Served up with a side of blood, sweat and more tears.

“I’m not talking about football,” he finishes, as an image of Gary Woodland winning the 119th U.S. Open championship at Pebble Beach flashes on a TV screen.

Did you see it…Oh you didn’t? Around the USGA we love football…but we’re not talking about football. This is only the beginning. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/sOuW41HdgJ — USGA (@USGA) January 5, 2020

Monday morning the USGA made it official, announcing it has teamed up with Cheadle, an avid golfer and Academy Award-nominated actor, who will serve as a brand ambassador for the U.S. Open. The USGA said it will work with Cheadle in an effort to increase the value of public golf to golfers, courses and communities.

“Growing up, I used to play public courses with my father, and I have some great memories of those rounds,” said Cheadle in a statement. “I want to make sure that future generations of golfers are able to have access to the same opportunities that I was able to benefit from.”

Cheadle, who grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and also lived in Denver during his childhood, told David Feherty in a 2013 interview that his dad, uncle and cousin played frequently when he was a kid. He took up the game when he was invited to an HBO event in Nevis and started taking lessons. He said in an interview last year with Golf.com that he’s a 7-handicap “but it’s trending down.”

The USGA and Cheadle will continue working together with projects throughout the year, including the launch of a new U.S. Open brand campaign in February. The campaign will be unveiled at the USGA’s annual meeting at Pinehurst Resort.

“We are thrilled to work with someone as passionate about the health of the environment and the state of the game of golf as Don Cheadle,” said Mike Davis, the USGA’s CEO, in a statement. “His prominence and support for these important causes make him a perfect fit for a collaboration with the USGA and to serve as a voice for fans of the U.S. Open.”

The 120th U.S. Open will be played at Winged Foot on June 18-21.