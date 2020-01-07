Farmers field loading up: Tiger, Rory, Rose, Mickelson all expected to play Torrey

The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open field is filling up with golf’s heavyweights.

Tiger Woods is not officially confirmed but is likely to make his 2020 debut at Torrey Pines.

On Tuesday, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler did officially enter the tournament. Those announcements came a day after Rory McIlroy said that he was going to head to La Jolla.

Defending champ Justin Rose is playing and will make his U.S. 2020 debut at the Farmers.

Others committed: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth, who was to make his 2020 debut at the Sony but withdrew after getting sick.

Patrick Reed, if you were wondering, has yet to commit. He finished 13th in last season’s tournament.

The deadline to enter is Friday, Jan. 17.

The Farmers is Jan. 23-26. The PGA Tour is at the Sony Open in Hawaii this week, then the American Express in La Quinta, California, before heading to the San Diego area.