Morgan Pressel's event raises another $1 million in fight against breast cancer

Morgan Pressel’s charity event produced a seven-figure check for the fifth consecutive year. The fundraiser’s total tally toward the fight against breast cancer these past 13 years – $9.5 million.

It’s a remarkable effort from the 31-year-old Pressel, her friends on the LPGA and her home community, St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida. St. Andrews is where Pressel grew up and now resides with her husband Andy Bush. This year’s Morgan & Friends event raised $1,000,622.

“The players that come back year after year are like children to the membership,” said Pressel. “They’re family.”

It’s a star-studded affair, with Lexi Thompson, Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson, Juli Inkster, Jessica Korda, So Yeon Ryu and Gerina Piller coming down to south Florida for the annual festivities. This year Billy Horschel, a longtime friend of Pressel’s, lent his support along with instructor Martin Hall.

Pressel’s mother, Kathy, died of breast cancer in 2003. This year’s Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Award was given to Louise E. Morrell, medical director of Boca Regional’s Lynn Cancer Institute and the driving force behind the Morgan Pressel Center for Cancer Genetics.

Pressel said the funds from this year’s event will help to expand the reach of their existing services. They’re looking to add a genetic test screening and provide better genetic counseling in the Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Mammovan, which has provided thousands of high-quality mammograms to those in the surrounding area since 2010.

Around 400 people were at Sunday night’s fundraising dinner and 220 golfers took part in Monday’s outing.

Pressel can’t say enough about the residents of St. Andrews and their commitment. What has become the greatest way to kick off the new year is also something Pressel won’t ever take for granted.

“Thirteen years and the event continues to grow,” she said. “People are just so excited and love it, and I’m just so grateful to the special community where we live – where my mother lived.”