Sony Open odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

This week’s Sony Open in Hawaii sees the PGA Tour’s first full-field event since the RSM Classic in late November. The 7,044-yard, par-70 Waialae Country Club hosts the tournament yet again in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The key stats for this week are:

Strokes Gained: Approach

Bogey Avoidance

Good Drives Gained

Eagles Gained

Strokes Gained: Par 4s

My model at Fantasy National is set to the most recent 36 rounds for each golfer in the field played on par-70 courses under 7,200 yards in length and featuring Bermuda grass greens.

Sony Open – Tier 1

Webb Simpson (+1200)

Simpson leads my stat model and is the best in the field in both SG: Approach and SG: Par 4s. He’s third in the field with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 12, and he shares the second-best odds with Patrick Reed. The five-time PGA Tour champ didn’t play here last year, but he was T-4 in 2018 and T-13 each of the three previous three years.

Marc Leishman (+4500)

Leishman tied for third here a year ago, and he hasn’t finished worse than T-47 in any of his last five tries. He ranks seventh in the field by the OWGR measure, but he’s 13th by the odds at BetMGM. He’s a good value pick following last year’s top finish and a solo third at the Safeway Open in September early in his 2019-20 campaign.

Sony Open – Tier 2

J.T. Poston (+5000)

Poston is coming off a T-11 finish in the 30-man field at last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. He has missed just one cut in nine events since vaulting into the top 100 of the OWGR with his first career win at last season’s Wyndham Championship. He leads the field in Bogey Avoidance, and he ranks seventh in Good Drives Gained and fourth in SG: Par 4s.

Rory Sabbatini (+8000)

Sabbatini is one of many in the field returning to competitive play for the first time since the RSM Classic. He’s coming off a 2019 calendar year in which he had six top 10s against just four missed cuts for his most successful season since his last PGA Tour win in 2011 at The Honda Classic. This is a similarly short venue, and he’s made the cut in four of his last five appearances with a T-6 result in 2015.

Sony Open – Longshots

Luke List (+15000)

List didn’t play this event last year following a missed cut in 2018, but he did finish T-13 in 2017. He enters the week ranked 145th in the world following three missed cuts to start his 2019-20 season, but he did have two runners-up last year. He also finished second at the 2018 Honda Classic amid a stronger field.

Mackenzie Hughes (+25000)

Hughes isn’t much of a course fit (49th in Eagles Gained and 57th in SG: Approach), but this number is far too high for a former PGA Tour champ. A $1 sprinkle at these odds returns a profit of $250.

Complete odds

Player Odds Justin Thomas +500 Webb Simpson +1200 Robert Streb +1500 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Matt Kuchar +2200 Sungjae Im +2200 Anirban Lahiri +2500 Peter Malnati +2500 Ryuko Tokimatsu +3000 Joaquin Neimann +3300 Charles Howell III +4000 Corey Conners +4000 Alex Noren +4500 Chez Reavie +4500 Kevin Kisner +4500 Marc Leishman +4500 Abraham Ancer +5000 Brandt Snedeker +5000 Brendon Todd +5000 Brian Harman +5000 Cameron Smith +5000 J.T. Poston +5000 Sebastián Muñoz +5000 Aaron Wise +6600 Andrew Putnam +6600 Brian Stuard +6600 Carlos Ortiz +6600 Lanto Griffin +6600 Russell Knox +6600 Ryan Palmer +6600 Daniel Berger +7000 Dylan Frittelli +8000 Kevin Na +8000 Kyle Stanley +8000 Rory Sabbatini +8000 Vaughn Taylor +8000 Zach Johnson +8000 Brian Gay +9000 Emiliano Grillo +9000 Keegan Bradley +9000 Pat Perez +9000 Brice Garnett +10000 Bud Cauley +10000 Henrik Norlander +10000 Joel Dahmen +10000 Keith Mitchell +10000 Matt Jones +10000 Nate Lashley +10000 Russell Henley +10000 Ryan Armour +10000 Scott Piercy +10000 Shugo Imahira +10000 Sung Kang +10000 Tyler Duncan +10000 Adam Long +12500 Chris Kirk +12500 D.J. Trahan +12500 Doc Redman +12500 Fabian Gomez +12500 Graeme McDowell +12500 Harry Higgs +12500 Jimmy Walker +12500 Nick Taylor +12500 Patton Kizzire +12500 Xinjun Zhang +12500 Charley Hoffman +15000 David Hearn +15000 Jason Dufner +15000 Kevin Tway +15000 Kramer Hichok +15000 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000 Luke List +15000 Robby Shelton +15000 Sam Burns +15000 Scott Brown +15000 Talor Gooch +15000 Zac Blair +15000 Hudson Swafford +17500 Matt Every +17500 Matthew NeSmith +17500 Scott Harrington +17500 Adam Schenk +20000 Andrew Landry +20000 Bo Hoag +20000 Brendan Steele +20000 Cameron Davis +20000 Cameron Percy +20000 Chesson Hadley +20000 Hank Lebioda +20000 Mark Hubbard +20000 Sam Ryder +20000 Roger Sloan +22500 Brandon Hagy +25000 Chase Seiffert +25000 Doug Ghim +25000 J.J. Spaun +25000 James Hahn +25000 Jim Herman +25000 Mackenzie Hughes +25000 Michael Thompson +25000 Patrick Rodgers +25000 Sepp Straka +25000 Ben Martin +30000 Ben Taylor +30000 Graham DeLaet +30000 Jamie Lovemark +30000 Jerry Kelly +30000 Joseph Bramlett +30000 Kristoffer Ventura +30000 Rafael Campos +30000 Rhein Gibson +30000 Rikuya Hoshino +30000 Rob Oppenheim +30000 Ryan Brehm +30000 Tyler McCumber +30000 Will Gordon +30000 Satoshi Kodaira +35000 Chris Baker +40000 Mark Anderson +40000 Mikumu Horikawa +40000 Bo Van Pelt +50000 Colt Knost +50000 Kazuki Huga +50000 Martin Trainer +50000 Michael Gellerman +50000 Michael Gligic +50000 Parker McLachlin +50000 Smylie Kaufman +50000 Vijay Singh +50000 Alex Beach +75000 Tyler Ota +75000 Eric Dugas +100000

