Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Sony Open odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

Warren Little/Getty Images

Sony Open odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

PGA Tour

Sony Open odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

By January 7, 2020 3:46 pm

By: |

This week’s Sony Open in Hawaii sees the PGA Tour’s first full-field event since the RSM Classic in late November. The 7,044-yard, par-70 Waialae Country Club hosts the tournament yet again in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The key stats for this week are:

  • Strokes Gained: Approach
  • Bogey Avoidance
  • Good Drives Gained
  • Eagles Gained
  • Strokes Gained: Par 4s

My model at Fantasy National is set to the most recent 36 rounds for each golfer in the field played on par-70 courses under 7,200 yards in length and featuring Bermuda grass greens.

Sony Open – Tier 1

(Photo Credit: Adam Hagy – USA TODAY Sports)

Odds provided by BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Webb Simpson (+1200)

Simpson leads my stat model and is the best in the field in both SG: Approach and SG: Par 4s. He’s third in the field with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 12, and he shares the second-best odds with Patrick Reed. The five-time PGA Tour champ didn’t play here last year, but he was T-4 in 2018 and T-13 each of the three previous three years.

Marc Leishman (+4500)

Leishman tied for third here a year ago, and he hasn’t finished worse than T-47 in any of his last five tries. He ranks seventh in the field by the OWGR measure, but he’s 13th by the odds at BetMGM. He’s a good value pick following last year’s top finish and a solo third at the Safeway Open in September early in his 2019-20 campaign.

Sony Open – Tier 2

(Photo Credit: Kyle Terada – USA TODAY Sports)

J.T. Poston (+5000)

Poston is coming off a T-11 finish in the 30-man field at last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. He has missed just one cut in nine events since vaulting into the top 100 of the OWGR with his first career win at last season’s Wyndham Championship. He leads the field in Bogey Avoidance, and he ranks seventh in Good Drives Gained and fourth in SG: Par 4s.

Looking to place a bet on this tournament? Get some action on it at BetMGM.  Sign up and bet at BetMGM now!

Rory Sabbatini (+8000)

Sabbatini is one of many in the field returning to competitive play for the first time since the RSM Classic. He’s coming off a 2019 calendar year in which he had six top 10s against just four missed cuts for his most successful season since his last PGA Tour win in 2011 at The Honda Classic. This is a similarly short venue, and he’s made the cut in four of his last five appearances with a T-6 result in 2015.

Sony Open – Longshots

(Photo Credit: John David Mercer – USA TODAY Sports)

Luke List (+15000)

List didn’t play this event last year following a missed cut in 2018, but he did finish T-13 in 2017. He enters the week ranked 145th in the world following three missed cuts to start his 2019-20 season, but he did have two runners-up last year. He also finished second at the 2018 Honda Classic amid a stronger field.

Mackenzie Hughes (+25000)

Hughes isn’t much of a course fit (49th in Eagles Gained and 57th in SG: Approach), but this number is far too high for a former PGA Tour champ. A $1 sprinkle at these odds returns a profit of $250.

Complete odds

Player Odds
Justin Thomas +500
Webb Simpson +1200
Robert Streb +1500
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Collin Morikawa +2000
Matt Kuchar +2200
Sungjae Im +2200
Anirban Lahiri +2500
Peter Malnati +2500
Ryuko Tokimatsu +3000
Joaquin Neimann +3300
Charles Howell III +4000
Corey Conners +4000
Alex Noren +4500
Chez Reavie +4500
Kevin Kisner +4500
Marc Leishman +4500
Abraham Ancer +5000
Brandt Snedeker +5000
Brendon Todd +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Cameron Smith +5000
J.T. Poston +5000
Sebastián Muñoz +5000
Aaron Wise +6600
Andrew Putnam +6600
Brian Stuard +6600
Carlos Ortiz +6600
Lanto Griffin +6600
Russell Knox +6600
Ryan Palmer +6600
Daniel Berger +7000
Dylan Frittelli +8000
Kevin Na +8000
Kyle Stanley +8000
Rory Sabbatini +8000
Vaughn Taylor +8000
Zach Johnson +8000
Brian Gay +9000
Emiliano Grillo +9000
Keegan Bradley +9000
Pat Perez +9000
Brice Garnett +10000
Bud Cauley +10000
Henrik Norlander +10000
Joel Dahmen +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Matt Jones +10000
Nate Lashley +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Ryan Armour +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Shugo Imahira +10000
Sung Kang +10000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Adam Long +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
D.J. Trahan +12500
Doc Redman +12500
Fabian Gomez +12500
Graeme McDowell +12500
Harry Higgs +12500
Jimmy Walker +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Patton Kizzire +12500
Xinjun Zhang +12500
Charley Hoffman +15000
David Hearn +15000
Jason Dufner +15000
Kevin Tway +15000
Kramer Hichok +15000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000
Luke List +15000
Robby Shelton +15000
Sam Burns +15000
Scott Brown +15000
Talor Gooch +15000
Zac Blair +15000
Hudson Swafford +17500
Matt Every +17500
Matthew NeSmith +17500
Scott Harrington +17500
Adam Schenk +20000
Andrew Landry +20000
Bo Hoag +20000
Brendan Steele +20000
Cameron Davis +20000
Cameron Percy +20000
Chesson Hadley +20000
Hank Lebioda +20000
Mark Hubbard +20000
Sam Ryder +20000
Roger Sloan +22500
Brandon Hagy +25000
Chase Seiffert +25000
Doug Ghim +25000
J.J. Spaun +25000
James Hahn +25000
Jim Herman +25000
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Michael Thompson +25000
Patrick Rodgers +25000
Sepp Straka +25000
Ben Martin +30000
Ben Taylor +30000
Graham DeLaet +30000
Jamie Lovemark +30000
Jerry Kelly +30000
Joseph Bramlett +30000
Kristoffer Ventura +30000
Rafael Campos +30000
Rhein Gibson +30000
Rikuya Hoshino +30000
Rob Oppenheim +30000
Ryan Brehm +30000
Tyler McCumber +30000
Will Gordon +30000
Satoshi Kodaira +35000
Chris Baker +40000
Mark Anderson +40000
Mikumu Horikawa +40000
Bo Van Pelt +50000
Colt Knost +50000
Kazuki Huga +50000
Martin Trainer +50000
Michael Gellerman +50000
Michael Gligic +50000
Parker McLachlin +50000
Smylie Kaufman +50000
Vijay Singh +50000
Alex Beach +75000
Tyler Ota +75000
Eric Dugas +100000

Follow @EstenMcLaren and @SportsbookWire on Twitter.Get some action on this tournament by signing up and betting at BetMGM. If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home