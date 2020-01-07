Things to know about this week's Sony Open in Hawaii

After a three-way playoff and the threat of a Monday finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour has moved on to its second tournament of 2020.

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu will once again host this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

Here’s a few things you should know about the event this week.

Patrick Reed is in the field

On the receiving end of fan’s cry out of “cheater!” at Kapalua last week, Reed finished T-2, eliminated on the third playoff hole by Justin Thomas. Reed is in the Sony field of 140 golfers, the first full-field event of 2020 and the first since the RSM Classic about six weeks ago.

Reed snuck in the playoff after birdieing the 18th hole and then waiting 45 minutes. But he couldn’t quit close the deal.

The bigger question this week – and beyond – will be how the fans continue to treat Reed.

Jordan Spieth is not

Spieth’s manager told Golf Channel via email that the former World No. 1 has been battling a cold and feared his condition may worsen after travelling from Dallas to Honolulu, so he has withdrawn from the Sony. The 26-year-old is now set to make his first start of the new year at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open, Jan. 23-26.

Another 59 (or another win) for JT?

It was in the first round in 2017 that Thomas joined the 59 club. An eagle on the last hole made him the eighth golfer in PGA Tour history to break 60. Since then, Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Chappell (in this season’s opener at The Greenbrier) have turned the trick. For Thomas, that 59 propelled him to victory at the Sony, his second career win. He’s gone on to win 10 more times since then.

When asked after his Sentry win about shooting another 59 this Thursday, he said: “I hope so. Tell me where to sign, I’ll take it right now.”

Defending champ is back

Matt Kuchar is among 21 golfers doing the Hawaii double dip. Also, the past seven champs are in the field: Russell Henley (2013), Jimmy Walker (2014-15), Fabian Gomez (2016), Thomas (2017), Patton Kizzire (2018) and Kuchar (2019). Walker is the last to defend.

55 and counting

Waialae Country Club will host a PGA Tour event for a 55th consecutive year. Only three other courses have a longer streak.

TV info

Thursday, 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)