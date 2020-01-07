Gear: Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 driver

Price: $349.99 with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow, Fujikura Ventus 4T Core or Fujikura Air Speeder shaft

Specs: 8-1-1 titanium face and body with carbon-fiber crown and adjustable weight system. Available in 9.5, 10.5 and 12 degrees of loft.

Available: Feb. 1

For players who yearn to hit the ball farther with less-severe mis-hits, Tour Edge is offering the Exotics EXS 220 driver.

The key to the Exotics EXS 220 is shaving weight from places that do not enhance performance and moving it to spots that do. For example, the Exotics EXS 220’s crown and two panels in the sole are made using carbon fiber because the material is strong and extremely light. And the 8-1-1 titanium face is not only thin and flexible, it’s lighter than the faces in previous Tour Edge Exotics drivers.

As a result, designers were able to increase the head’s depth from face to back and add a 9-gram weight to the back of the sole. This increased the moment of inertia by 20 percent from the previous Exotics EXS driver. That means the club will twist less on off-center hits and help golfers hit straighter shots. Other weights are available for golfers who want a different swingweight based on a custom club length or personal preferences.

To enhance distance, Tour Edge developed a new multi-thickness face it calls Diamond Face. Instead of being flat, the inner portion of the hitting area is covered by 42 diamond-shaped pieces of various thicknesses. Tour Edge said they act like miniature trampolines to increase ball speed.

The Exotics EXS 220 driver comes standard with an adjustable hosel that allows fitters and players to increase or decrease the club’s stated loft by as many as 2 degrees. And to make the sound of impact more pleasing, Tour Edge added a Sound Diffusion Bar inside the head to tune the acoustics.