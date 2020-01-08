Sony Open field, by the rankings

The 2020 PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Jeff Sagarin’s rating system is based on a mathematical formula that uses a player’s won-lost-tied record against other players when they play on the same course on the same day, and the stroke differential between those players, then links all players to one another based on common opponents. The ratings give an indication of who is playing well over the past 52 weeks.

