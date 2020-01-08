Sony Open field, by the rankings

The 2020 PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
Jeff Sagarin’s rating system is based on a mathematical formula that uses a player’s won-lost-tied record against other players when they play on the same course on the same day, and the stroke differential between those players, then links all players to one another based on common opponents. The ratings give an indication of who is playing well over the past 52 weeks.
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Webb Simpson
|3
|12
|Justin Thomas
|5
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|9
|55
|Hideki Matsuyama
|10
|22
|Patrick Reed
|15
|11
|Brandt Snedeker
|22
|47
|Matt Kuchar
|27
|24
|Rory Sabbatini
|28
|85
|Sungjae Im
|29
|34
|Andrew Putnam
|35
|49
|Charles Howell III
|37
|57
|Vaughn Taylor
|43
|105
|Marc Leishman
|44
|28
|Russell Knox
|46
|114
|Kevin Kisner
|48
|33
|Kevin Na
|54
|27
|J.T. Poston
|55
|67
|Dylan Frittelli
|57
|102
|Scott Piercy
|61
|110
|Joaquin Niemann
|63
|53
|Brian Stuard
|64
|132
|Graeme McDowell
|65
|120
|Xinjun Zhang
|66
|23
|Matt Jones
|67
|99
|Abraham Ancer
|68
|38
|Alex Noren
|69
|78
|Cameron Smith
|70
|54
|Sebastián Muñoz
|72
|100
|Nick Taylor
|73
|232
|Chez Reavie
|75
|36
|Daniel Berger
|76
|155
|Mark Hubbard
|78
|182
|Bud Cauley
|80
|168
|Ryan Palmer
|85
|88
|Lanto Griffin
|87
|109
|Shugo Imahira
|89
|30
|Doc Redman
|93
|156
|Emiliano Grillo
|96
|112
|Corey Conners
|97
|58
|Bo Hoag
|98
|335
|Talor Gooch
|99
|208
|Carlos Ortiz
|100
|142
|Pat Perez
|102
|123
|Brian Harman
|104
|127
|Harry Higgs
|105
|137
|Zach Johnson
|106
|206
|Keegan Bradley
|109
|51
|Sung Kang
|110
|84
|Brendon Todd
|113
|61
|Aaron Wise
|114
|116
|Joel Dahmen
|117
|104
|D.J. Trahan
|122
|330
|Kyle Stanley
|124
|118
|Cameron Percy
|127
|279
|Nate Lashley
|131
|87
|Brian Gay
|132
|170
|Sam Burns
|133
|210
|Fabián Gómez
|136
|229
|Troy Merritt
|140
|140
|Sam Ryder
|142
|265
|Rikuya Hoshino
|144
|106
|Ryan Armour
|149
|190
|David Hearn
|150
|405
|Brice Garnett
|151
|204
|Keith Mitchell
|152
|95
|Adam Long
|153
|111
|Tyler McCumber
|155
|378
|Scott Harrington
|156
|200
|Peter Malnati
|161
|284
|Adam Schenk
|165
|222
|Hank Lebioda
|172
|303
|Russell Henley
|174
|221
|Scott Brown
|183
|333
|Robby Shelton
|186
|159
|Mackenzie Hughes
|193
|263
|Michael Thompson
|194
|207
|Kevin Tway
|196
|130
|Brendan Steele
|203
|403
|J.J. Spaun
|204
|288
|Rob Oppenheim
|205
|627
|Chase Seiffert
|212
|293
|Roger Sloan
|214
|248
|Tyler Duncan
|215
|157
|Ryan Brehm
|224
|323
|Charley Hoffman
|226
|160
|Zac Blair
|229
|215
|Joseph Bramlett
|230
|507
|Kramer Hickok
|238
|224
|Jimmy Walker
|242
|237
|Chesson Hadley
|248
|172
|Ryuko Tokimatsu
|252
|150
|Vincent Whaley
|256
|556
|Luke List
|259
|145
|Mark Anderson
|261
|379
|Tom Hoge
|268
|239
|Matt Every
|270
|289
|Kristoffer Ventura
|272
|166
|Andrew Landry
|273
|230
|Anirban Lahiri
|279
|410
|Robert Streb
|280
|245
|Henrik Norlander
|281
|250
|Rhein Gibson
|284
|348
|Jason Dufner
|293
|256
|Chris Baker
|295
|457
|Matthew NeSmith
|296
|281
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|301
|300
|Patton Kizzire
|311
|313
|Doug Ghim
|312
|413
|Sepp Straka
|317
|205
|Cameron Davis
|318
|310
|Michael Gligic
|320
|448
|Kazuki Higa
|328
|152
|Patrick Rodgers
|333
|375
|Rafael Campos
|338
|520
|Ben Martin
|339
|977
|Ben Taylor
|356
|568
|Tim Wilkinson
|368
|489
|Chris Kirk
|377
|382
|Hudson Swafford
|393
|429
|Satoshi Kodaira
|400
|193
|Mikumu Horikawa
|409
|133
|Rico Hoey
|412
|1166
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|436
|364
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|456
|691
|Nelson Ledesma
|457
|302
|Colt Knost
|472
|1334
|Jim Herman
|483
|275
|Michael Gellerman
|485
|395
|Brandon Hagy
|521
|487
|Martin Trainer
|693
|355
|Parker McLachlin
|785
|1766
|Smylie Kaufman
|865
|1518
|Alex Beach
|N/R
|2074
|Graham DeLaet
|N/R
|2074
|Eric Dugas
|N/R
|2074
|Will Gordon
|N/R
|814
|James Hahn
|N/R
|836
|Jerry Kelly
|N/R
|2068
|Jamie Lovemark
|N/R
|635
|Toru Nakajima
|N/R
|945
|Tyler Ota
|N/R
|2074
|Jared Sawada
|N/R
|2074
|Vijay Singh
|N/R
|763
|Bo Van Pelt
|N/R
|2074
