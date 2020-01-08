Sony Open field, by the rankings

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
January 8, 2020

The 2020 PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Jeff Sagarin’s rating system is based on a mathematical formula that uses a player’s won-lost-tied record against other players when they play on the same course on the same day, and the stroke differential between those players, then links all players to one another based on common opponents. The ratings give an indication of who is playing well over the past 52 weeks.

Player Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
Webb Simpson 3 12
Justin Thomas 5 4
Collin Morikawa 9 55
Hideki Matsuyama 10 22
Patrick Reed 15 11
Brandt Snedeker 22 47
Matt Kuchar 27 24
Rory Sabbatini 28 85
Sungjae Im 29 34
Andrew Putnam 35 49
Charles Howell III 37 57
Vaughn Taylor 43 105
Marc Leishman 44 28
Russell Knox 46 114
Kevin Kisner 48 33
Kevin Na 54 27
J.T. Poston 55 67
Dylan Frittelli 57 102
Scott Piercy 61 110
Joaquin Niemann 63 53
Brian Stuard 64 132
Graeme McDowell 65 120
Xinjun Zhang 66 23
Matt Jones 67 99
Abraham Ancer 68 38
Alex Noren 69 78
Cameron Smith 70 54
Sebastián Muñoz 72 100
Nick Taylor 73 232
Chez Reavie 75 36
Daniel Berger 76 155
Mark Hubbard 78 182
Bud Cauley 80 168
Ryan Palmer 85 88
Lanto Griffin 87 109
Shugo Imahira 89 30
Doc Redman 93 156
Emiliano Grillo 96 112
Corey Conners 97 58
Bo Hoag 98 335
Talor Gooch 99 208
Carlos Ortiz 100 142
Pat Perez 102 123
Brian Harman 104 127
Harry Higgs 105 137
Zach Johnson 106 206
Keegan Bradley 109 51
Sung Kang 110 84
Brendon Todd 113 61
Aaron Wise 114 116
Joel Dahmen 117 104
D.J. Trahan 122 330
Kyle Stanley 124 118
Cameron Percy 127 279
Nate Lashley 131 87
Brian Gay 132 170
Sam Burns 133 210
Fabián Gómez 136 229
Troy Merritt 140 140
Sam Ryder 142 265
Rikuya Hoshino 144 106
Ryan Armour 149 190
David Hearn 150 405
Brice Garnett 151 204
Keith Mitchell 152 95
Adam Long 153 111
Tyler McCumber 155 378
Scott Harrington 156 200
Peter Malnati 161 284
Adam Schenk 165 222
Hank Lebioda 172 303
Russell Henley 174 221
Scott Brown 183 333
Robby Shelton 186 159
Mackenzie Hughes 193 263
Michael Thompson 194 207
Kevin Tway 196 130
Brendan Steele 203 403
J.J. Spaun 204 288
Rob Oppenheim 205 627
Chase Seiffert 212 293
Roger Sloan 214 248
Tyler Duncan 215 157
Ryan Brehm 224 323
Charley Hoffman 226 160
Zac Blair 229 215
Joseph Bramlett 230 507
Kramer Hickok 238 224
Jimmy Walker 242 237
Chesson Hadley 248 172
Ryuko Tokimatsu 252 150
Vincent Whaley 256 556
Luke List 259 145
Mark Anderson 261 379
Tom Hoge 268 239
Matt Every 270 289
Kristoffer Ventura 272 166
Andrew Landry 273 230
Anirban Lahiri 279 410
Robert Streb 280 245
Henrik Norlander 281 250
Rhein Gibson 284 348
Jason Dufner 293 256
Chris Baker 295 457
Matthew NeSmith 296 281
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 301 300
Patton Kizzire 311 313
Doug Ghim 312 413
Sepp Straka 317 205
Cameron Davis 318 310
Michael Gligic 320 448
Kazuki Higa 328 152
Patrick Rodgers 333 375
Rafael Campos 338 520
Ben Martin 339 977
Ben Taylor 356 568
Tim Wilkinson 368 489
Chris Kirk 377 382
Hudson Swafford 393 429
Satoshi Kodaira 400 193
Mikumu Horikawa 409 133
Rico Hoey 412 1166
Ted Potter, Jr. 436 364
Tomoyo Ikemura 456 691
Nelson Ledesma 457 302
Colt Knost 472 1334
Jim Herman 483 275
Michael Gellerman 485 395
Brandon Hagy 521 487
Martin Trainer 693 355
Parker McLachlin 785 1766
Smylie Kaufman 865 1518
Alex Beach N/R 2074
Graham DeLaet N/R 2074
Eric Dugas N/R 2074
Will Gordon N/R 814
James Hahn N/R 836
Jerry Kelly N/R 2068
Jamie Lovemark N/R 635
Toru Nakajima N/R 945
Tyler Ota N/R 2074
Jared Sawada N/R 2074
Vijay Singh N/R 763
Bo Van Pelt N/R 2074

