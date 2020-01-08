R&A and European Tour commit to help grow LPGA-LET partnership

The newly-formed LPGA-LET joint venture now has the official support of the R&A and European Tour.

Both organizations will have a seat on the board of directors. They’ll also give financial support and leverage other assets they manage to help the women’s European tour, according to an LPGA release.

“Building a strong and sustainable Ladies European Tour is fully consistent with the aims of The R&A Women in Golf Charter,” said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A in the statement. “We support the vision of the LPGA-LET joint venture to create significantly more opportunities for women and girls to pursue their dreams in golf here in Europe and to inspire future generations to take up the sport. We look forward to working with the LPGA-LET team as a board member of this important venture.”

Ladies European Tour players voted overwhelmingly in favor or the new joint venture last November after LPGA commissioner Mike Whan made a presentation at the player meeting in Spain.

“The European Tour has already had the opportunity to host events involving LET members and we’ve seen their talent and drive first-hand,” added Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour.

“Looking ahead to our 2020 schedule, we have added another new and exciting co-sanctioned event with the LET in Sweden and are pursuing similar opportunities in other markets. The women professionals bring a different dynamic and fan base to the game – all of which improves our sport – and we look forward to building a strong women’s professional presence through this new collaborative approach.”