Srixon Q-Star golf balls (2020)

Gear: Srixon Q-Star golf balls

Price: $32.99 per dozen

Specs: Three-piece, urethane-covered ball available in white and yellow

Available: Jan. 17

This is the third generation of the Q-Star ball, and thanks to the addition of a new core design, Srixon said it is the best performing yet.

Last year the company debuted the FastLayer core in its Z-Star and Z-Star XV balls, premium offerings used on the PGA Tour by golfers such as Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley and 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry. Now that core design has been added to the Q-Star.

The FastLayer core in the Q-Star is soft in the center and gradually grows firmer toward the outer areas. While many balls have a single or a dual-core design, Srixon said the FastLayer core is like having thousands of layers, giving golfers a softer feel at impact with better energy transfer for more distance.

The Q-Star’s urethane cover features an aerodynamic 338-dimple pattern that the company said helps make the ball more stable in windy conditions. At the same time, the urethane should help golfers generate more spin and enhance feel around the green. It is complemented by a SpinSkin coating that helps short iron and wedge grooves grab the ball more effectively for increased spin.