Forward Press podcast: Adam Woodard on Justin Thomas' win, Patrick Reed a villain?

In episode No. 28 of the Forward Press, Golfweek’s David Dusek chats with Adam Woodard about the exciting finish from Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, why Patrick Reed is the villain of golf, and they discuss their birdies and penalty shots of the week.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page to listen to the latest episode.

Forward Press is a weekly Golfweek podcast. Each episode, you’ll get insight and commentary on all that is golf from David Dusek, Beth Ann Nichols, Steve DiMeglio, Eamon Lynch and Adam Schupak, as well as special guests throughout the industry.

You can download and listen on all of your favorite platforms, including: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox, Radio Public.