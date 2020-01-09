Golf world reacts to the passing of legendary course architect Pete Dye

The golf family lost a beloved member on Thursday.

Legendary golf course architect Pete Dye, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and designer of some of the world’s most famous courses, is dead at the age of 94.

Among his most notable courses are The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Harbour Town, site of the annual RSM Classic in Hilton Head, South Carolina; the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina, which has hosted both a Ryder Cup and a PGA Championship; and Whistling Straits, site of the 2020 Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin.

PGA of America

"Pete Dye left an imprint on the world of golf that will be experienced for generations, painting wonderful pictures with the land that continue to inspire, entertain & challenge us. The PGA is saddened by the passing of this dear friend of the PGA Professional.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rUWN7Xyh53 — PGA of America (@PGA) January 9, 2020

LPGA

The LPGA mourns the loss of legendary golf course designer, Pete Dye. Pete and his wife, Alice, were longtime friends of the women's game and made a lasting impact on the LPGA and the golf world. pic.twitter.com/BKkiNQk3Zi — LPGA (@LPGA) January 9, 2020

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan Statement on the passing of Pete Dye: pic.twitter.com/hiAmet81Kq — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 9, 2020

Golf Course Superintendents Association of America

GCSAA regrets to hear of the passing of 2003 Old Tom Morris winner and renowned architect, Pete Dye. Thoughts are with the Dye family. pic.twitter.com/mp1AtqG4vm — GCSAA (@GCSAA) January 9, 2020

Colin Montgomerie

Sad to hear of the passing of Pete Dye. One of the great innovators of golf course design. — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) January 9, 2020

Zurich Classic

We are saddened to hear about the passing of legendary golf course designer, and architect of @TPCLouisiana , Pete Dye. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/tgY6laH3Rd — Zurich Classic (@Zurich_Classic) January 9, 2020

RBC Heritage

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pete Dye. His design of Harbour Town Golf Links has stood the test of time and continues to challenge golf’s best. We will miss him dearly.#RBCHeritage | @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/BC1GEFSIjV — RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) January 9, 2020

Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts owner

Rest in peace, my friend Pete Dye. One of life's great gentlemen, and one of golf's greatest icons. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 9, 2020

Arron Oberholser, Golf Channel