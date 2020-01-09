Golf world reacts to the passing of legendary course architect Pete Dye

The golf family lost a beloved member on Thursday.
Legendary golf course architect Pete Dye, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and designer of some of the world’s most famous courses, is dead at the age of 94.
Among his most notable courses are The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Harbour Town, site of the annual RSM Classic in Hilton Head, South Carolina; the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina, which has hosted both a Ryder Cup and a PGA Championship; and Whistling Straits, site of the 2020 Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Pete Dye: Obit | 10 best courses | Life through the years | Best courses
Comments