Michelle Wie pregnant with first child, due this summer

Michelle Wie announced on Instagram that she and husband Jonnie West are expecting their first child. The happy couple expect to welcome their bundle of joy, a girl, this summer.

Wie had taken an extended break from the tour in an effort to get healthy. Looks like that break will go on longer than most anticipated – perhaps even indefinitely. Wie married West, son of NBA legend Jerry West, on Aug. 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills. She did some TV work for the Golf Channel during the Solheim Cup while on her break and is scheduled to work for CBS during the Masters in April.

Wie, a five-time winner on the LPGA who turned 30 in October, decided late last June that she would take off the rest of 2019 season to try to heal the right hand that she had surgery on in the fall of 2018. She also suffers from arthritis in both wrists.

The LPGA has experienced a baby boom of late, with several of its stars taking breaks to extend their families. Wie’s pregnancy is the latest. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller were among those who recently came back to competition after giving birth. Brittany Lincicome will make her return to the LPGA next week at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions after giving birth to Emery last July.