Pete Dye's top 10 courses according to Golfweek's Best rankings

Pete Dye, who died Thursday at the age of 94, designed more than 250 courses around the world, many of which have hosted major championships and PGA Tour events.

Known for making tough courses that would challenge – even infuriate – the best players in the game, Dye left a lasting impression on course architecture. While perhaps most famous for his island green at No. 17 at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, his contributions to golf go way beyond that pond.

Following are the top 10 Dye courses in the Golfweek’s Best rankings for 2019, as compiled by our hundreds of raters. Nine are in the United States, and one is in the Dominican Republic. Each course was judged by 10 criteria before being assigned a total score between one and 10 by each rater, then those scores were averaged to compile the rankings below.

1. Whistling Straits (Straits)

Where: Mosel, Wisconsin

Year opened: 1997 (resort)

Average rating: 8.28

Golfweek’s Best: No. 7 Modern Courses in the U.S.

2. The Golf Club

Where: New Albany, Ohio

Year built: 1967 (private)

Average rating: 7.86

Golfweek’s Best: No. 12 Modern Courses in the U.S.

3. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean)

Where: Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Year built: 1991 (resort)

Average rating: 7.85

Golfweek’s Best: No. 13 Modern Courses in the U.S.

4. Pete Dye GC

Where: Bridgeport, West Virginia

Year built: 1994 (private)

Average rating: 7.78

Golfweek’s Best: No. 16 Modern Courses in the U.S.

5. Honors Course

Where: Ooltewah, Tennessee

Year built: 1983 (private)

Average rating: 7.75

Golfweek’s Best: No. 19 Modern Courses in the U.S.

6. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium)

Where: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Year built: 1981 (resort)

Average rating: 7.74

Golfweek’s Best: No. 22 Modern Courses in the U.S.

7. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog)

Where: La Romana, Dominican Republic

Year built: 1971 (resort)

Average rating: 7.54

Golfweek’s Best: No. 3 in the Caribbean and Mexico

8. Oak Tree National

Where: Edmond, Oklahoma

Year built: 1975 (private)

Average rating: 7.45

Golfweek’s Best: No. 41 Modern Courses in the U.S.

9. Sea Pines (Harbour Town GL)

Where: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Year built: 1970 (resort)

Average rating: 7.35

Golfweek’s Best: No. 54 Modern Courses in the U.S.

10. Long Cove

Where: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Year built: 1982 (private)

Average rating: 7.14

Golfweek’s Best: No. 77 Modern Courses in the U.S.