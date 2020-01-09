Renowned golf course architect Pete Dye is dead at 94

World Golf Hall of Fame member Pete Dye, who designed some of the world’s most famous golf courses, is dead at age 94.

The PGA of America announced the news on Thursday, and its president, Suzy Whaley, released a statement in tribute of Dye.

“Pete Dye left an imprint on the world of golf that will be experienced for generations, painting wonderful pictures with the land that continue to inspire, entertain and challenge us,” Whaley wrote. “The PGA is saddened by the passing of this dear friend of the PGA Professional. Pete and his late wife Alice formed the greatest force in golf design history. The Dye family will forever be linked to many of the thrilling championships in PGA history and for something that they intended all along – that we embrace golf’s life values.”

Dye, who was born in Urbana, Ohio, and lived most of his life in Indianapolis, originally was an insurance man before transitioning into golf course design in the 1960s and becoming one of golf’s most influential designers. Among his most notable courses are The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Harbour Town, site of the annual RSM Classic in Hilton Head, South Carolina; the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina, which has hosted both a Ryder Cup and a PGA Championship; and Whistling Straits, site of the 2020 Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin.

“Pete’s influence is far-reaching, leaving a global imprint on both the amateur and professional games,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “He designed some of the best known golf courses in the world, though none more recognizable than The Player Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. It was here that Pete masterfully brought Commissioner Deane Beman’s revolutionary stadium golf concept to life, melding Deane’s vision with a brilliantly designed course that is celebrated annually as one of the game’s great strategic courses during The Players Championship.”

Dye used his vast powers of visual deception to create holes where desire and disaster often converge. Perhaps his most famous was the 17th-hole island green at TPC Sawgrass.

“Life is not fair, so why should I make a course that is fair?” Dye once said.

Dye received numerous awards for his work in the golf industry. The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America presented him the Old Tom Morris Award, its highest honor, in 2003. Dye was the 2004 recipient of the PGA Distinguished Service Award and in 2005 he was honored with the PGA Tour’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The ardent golfer would play Mount Everest if somebody put a flagstick on top,” Dye once said.

“While Pete designed to torment the most accomplished professional, his forward tees allowed the most inexperienced to play. He would challenge the professional both physically and mentally, while remarkably accommodating the raw amateur who was learning the game,” said Herb Kohler, Kohler Co. executive chairman, who noted that Dye built for his company four of America’s top-rated public golf courses that hosted six of golf’s majors for men, women, and seniors. “He was a genius at his craft so recognized by his peers, a loveable gentleman by everyone he encountered, who enjoyed putting you off with a twinkle and a white lie. He will forever have a prominent chapter in our company’s history.”

Dye’s wife and partner in course design, Alice, passed away Feb. 1, 2019.