Sony Open updates, scores, viewing information

The PGA Tour has moved on to its second tournament of 2020.

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, will once again host the Sony Open. It’s the 55th consecutive year that Waialae has hosted a PGA Tour event, the fourth-longest streak.

Defending champ Matt Kuchar is back, aiming for a second Sony win in a row.

Last week’s winner Justin Thomas is the favorite this week after surviving a three-way playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday for his 12th PGA Tour victory. He tees off on the 1st hole alongside Kuchar and Brendon Todd at 5:40 p.m. ET (12:40 p.m. local time) on Thursday.

TV information

All viewing information is listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Thursday

First round, Golf Channel, 7-10:30 p.m. (noon to 3 p.m. Friday, replay)

Friday

Second round, Golf Channel, 7-10:30 p.m. (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, replay)

Saturday

Third round, Golf Channel, 7-10:30 p.m. (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, replay)

Sunday

Final round, Golf Channel, 6-10 p.m. (11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, replay.