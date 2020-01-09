Tiger Woods officially announces early 2020 PGA Tour schedule

“See you soon west coast.”

Those words of Tiger Woods are music to the ears of his fans, especially those residing in Southern California. While many expected Woods to make his 2020 PGA Tour debut at Torrey Pines, the 15-time major champion made it official on Thursday morning.

Woods announced via his Twitter account that he’ll start the year at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jan. 23-26, at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif., where he’s won eight times (seven Farmers Insurance Open wins and the 2008 U.S. Open).

After the Farmers, Woods will tee it up at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Feb. 13-16, where he’ll also serve as the tournament host. This year marks the first that the Genesis has been upgraded from an Open to an invitational, reducing the field to 120 and granting the champion a three-year exemption on Tour.

“It’s an honor for us to be in the same category as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer,” Woods said of The Genesis Invitational’s new status via a press release. “Those are two legends of the game. For us to have this type of elevation, all the things we want to have happen for the tournament are going to happen. On top of that, to be able to host the tournament each and every year at Riviera, where it all started for me, it’s come full circle.”

Excited for this season to begin @FarmersInsOpen and @TGRLiveEvents’ @thegenesisinv, our first year as an invitational. See you soon west coast.https://t.co/BgwZz9Bc7j — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 9, 2020

Woods made his PGA Tour debut at Riviera, playing as an amateur in 1992. Celebrating that history, ticket prices for this year’s event start at $19.92.