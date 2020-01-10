2020 boys junior golf tournament schedule, results

These are the players who closed out 2019 with a win at season-ending events. As the new season gets underway, we will continue to add to this list of tournaments used to compile the Golfweek Junior Rankings. Missing events and dates will be added when they become available.
A list of girls events and results can be found here.
|Dates
|Event
|Course
|City
|State
|Winner, results
|Dec. 14-15
|Toyota Tour Cup Championship
|PGA West
|La Quinta
|CA
|Ethan Chung
|Dec. 14-15
|TLJT Alamo Shootout
|Fair Oaks Ranch G&CC
|Fair Oaks Ranch
|TX
|Jeffrey Zatorski
|Dec. 14-16
|IMG Academy Junior World Florida Challenge
|Longboat Key C&R (Island)
|Long Boat Key
|FL
|Natthawat Sakchawanpob
|Dec. 20-22
|Jones Cup Junior
|Sea Island GC (Seaside)
|St. Simons Island
|GA
|Maxwell Ford
|Dec. 21-23
|Doral/Publix Junior Classic
|Doral
|Miami
|FL
|John Broderick
|Dec. 27-28
|Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial
|TPC Louisiana
|Avondale
|LA
|Payne Johnson
|Dec. 27-29
|Donald Ross Junior Championship
|Pinehurst Resort
|Pinehurst
|NC
|Nikita Gubenko
|Dec. 27-29
|TJGT La Cantera Holiday Classic
|La Cantera GC
|San Antonio
|TX
|Treed Huang
|Dec. 27-29
|RMJT Tournament of Champions
|McCormick Ranch GC (Palm)
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|CJ Martin
|Jan. 3-6
|Junior Orange Bowl
|Biltmore GC
|Coral Gables
|FL
|Andrey Borges
