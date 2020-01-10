Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2020 boys junior golf tournament schedule, results

2020 boys junior golf tournament schedule, results

Junior

2020 boys junior golf tournament schedule, results

By January 10, 2020 3:22 pm

By: |

These are the players who closed out 2019 with a win at season-ending events. As the new season gets underway, we will continue to add to this list of tournaments used to compile the Golfweek Junior Rankings. Missing events and dates will be added when they become available.

A list of girls events and results can be found here.

Dates Event Course City State Winner, results
Dec. 14-15 Toyota Tour Cup Championship PGA West La Quinta CA Ethan Chung
Dec. 14-15 TLJT Alamo Shootout Fair Oaks Ranch G&CC Fair Oaks Ranch TX Jeffrey Zatorski
Dec. 14-16 IMG Academy Junior World Florida Challenge Longboat Key C&R (Island) Long Boat Key FL Natthawat Sakchawanpob
Dec. 20-22 Jones Cup Junior Sea Island GC (Seaside) St. Simons Island GA Maxwell Ford
Dec. 21-23 Doral/Publix Junior Classic Doral Miami FL John Broderick
Dec. 27-28 Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial TPC Louisiana Avondale LA Payne Johnson
Dec. 27-29 Donald Ross Junior Championship Pinehurst Resort Pinehurst NC Nikita Gubenko
Dec. 27-29 TJGT La Cantera Holiday Classic La Cantera GC San Antonio TX Treed Huang
Dec. 27-29 RMJT Tournament of Champions McCormick Ranch GC (Palm) Scottsdale AZ CJ Martin
Jan. 3-6 Junior Orange Bowl Biltmore GC Coral Gables FL Andrey Borges

 

, , , Junior

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home