2020 girls junior golf tournament schedule, results

These are the players who closed out 2019 with a win at season-ending events. As the new season gets underway, we will continue to add to this list of tournaments used to compile the Golfweek Junior Rankings. Missing events and dates will be added when they become available.
A list of boys events and results can be found here.
|Dates
|Event
|Course
|City
|State
|Winner, results
|Dec. 14-15
|Toyota Tour Cup Championship
|PGA West
|La Quinta
|CA
|Karen Tsuru
|Dec. 14-15
|TLJT Alamo Shootout
|Fair Oaks Ranch G&CC
|Fair Oaks Ranch
|TX
|Symran Shah
|Dec. 21-23
|Doral/Publix Junior Classic
|Doral
|Miami
|FL
|Paula Schulz-Hanssen
|Dec. 27-28
|Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial
|TPC Louisiana
|Avondale
|LA
|Avery Weed
|Dec. 28-29
|Donald Ross Junior Championship
|Pinehurst Resort
|Pinehurst
|NC
|Kelley Topiwala
|Dec. 27-29
|TJGT La Cantera Holiday Classic
|La Cantera GC
|San Antonio
|TX
|Darrelyn Webster
|Dec. 27-29
|FMJT Tournament of Champions
|Talking Stick Resort (O’odham)
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|Lucy Yuan
|Dec. 28-30
|Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle Championship
|Longbow GC
|Mesa
|AZ
|Katherine Schuster
|Jan. 3-6
|Junior Orange Bowl
|Biltmore GC
|Coral Gables
|FL
|Mizuki Hashimoto
