2020 girls junior golf tournament schedule, results

By January 10, 2020 3:22 pm

These are the players who closed out 2019 with a win at season-ending events. As the new season gets underway, we will continue to add to this list of tournaments used to compile the Golfweek Junior Rankings. Missing events and dates will be added when they become available.

A list of boys events and results can be found here.

Dates Event Course City State Winner, results
Dec. 14-15 Toyota Tour Cup Championship PGA West La Quinta CA Karen Tsuru
Dec. 14-15 TLJT Alamo Shootout Fair Oaks Ranch G&CC Fair Oaks Ranch TX Symran Shah
Dec. 21-23 Doral/Publix Junior Classic Doral Miami FL Paula Schulz-Hanssen
Dec. 27-28 Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial TPC Louisiana Avondale LA Avery Weed
Dec. 28-29 Donald Ross Junior Championship Pinehurst Resort Pinehurst NC Kelley Topiwala
Dec. 27-29 TJGT La Cantera Holiday Classic La Cantera GC San Antonio TX Darrelyn Webster
Dec. 27-29 FMJT Tournament of Champions Talking Stick Resort (O’odham) Scottsdale AZ Lucy Yuan
Dec. 28-30 Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle Championship Longbow GC Mesa AZ Katherine Schuster
Jan. 3-6 Junior Orange Bowl Biltmore GC Coral Gables FL Mizuki Hashimoto

 

