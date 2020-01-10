Players show off Augusta National Women's Amateur invitations on social media

Between the classic font and the logo that has already become iconic, an Augusta National Women’s Amateur invitation is instantly recognizable.
The field hasn’t been officially announced for the second annual event, to be played April 1-4, but invitations are out. They began arriving in mailboxes this week and showing up on social media shortly after.
For many players, receiving an ANWA invitation is validation for a year of work – tournaments played, time traveling all over the country and the world and hours spent practicing.
A large percentage of the 72-player field will be selected according to the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings. A handful of exemptions and special invitations will fill the rest of the field.
Here’s what a few of those celebratory tweets from invitees looked like:
