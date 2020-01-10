Players show off Augusta National Women's Amateur invitations on social media

Between the classic font and the logo that has already become iconic, an Augusta National Women’s Amateur invitation is instantly recognizable.

The field hasn’t been officially announced for the second annual event, to be played April 1-4, but invitations are out. They began arriving in mailboxes this week and showing up on social media shortly after.

For many players, receiving an ANWA invitation is validation for a year of work – tournaments played, time traveling all over the country and the world and hours spent practicing.

A large percentage of the 72-player field will be selected according to the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings. A handful of exemptions and special invitations will fill the rest of the field.

Here’s what a few of those celebratory tweets from invitees looked like:

Augusta National Women’s Amateur The invites keep rolling in for the Crimson Tide ✉️ Kenzie Wright

✉️ Michaela Morard

✉️ Benedetta Moresco#RollTide🐘⛳️ pic.twitter.com/YWDuurGVme — Alabama Women's Golf (@AlabamaWGolf) January 10, 2020

💚📪 Fresh out of the mailbox! 2019 Tennessee Women’s Amateur Golfer of the Year and @StanfordWGolf signee @rachelheck2020 is headed to Augusta for the @anwagolf! Congratulations to her, we can’t wait to follow along … show her some love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IRZcrvrksc — Tennessee Golf Association (@TNgolf) January 10, 2020

2020 has been kind to me so far…☺️I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to return to this event and to play at Augusta National again, I feel so privileged🤩 @anwagolf #ANWAGolf #augustanational #roadtoaugusta pic.twitter.com/yjZZKeS4jY — Lily May Humphreys❤️ (@lilymaygolf) January 9, 2020

Congratulations to Natalie Srinivasan who was invited to compete for the second consecutive year at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur April 1-4! @anwagolf #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/0tu1MW5AZv — FurmanWGolf (@FurmanWGolf) January 9, 2020