Louis Oosthuizen holds 54-hole lead at South African Open

Louis Oosthuizen shot a 64 on Saturday at the South African Open and will take a one-shot into Sunday’s final round.

Tournament host and defending champion Oosthuizen is 15-under. Fellow South African Trevor Immelman 15 years ago was the last to defend this title.

Marcus Armitage shot a third-round 62 one day after a 72 to charge up the leaderboard. He held a four-shot lead at one point on Saturday before settling into second, a stroke ahead of Jaco Ahlers.

Among the five golfers at 12-under, three of the lead is, is amateur Jayden Trey Schaper, an 18-year-old from South Africa, who shot a 69.

South African Open: Leaderboard

Armitage’s 62 matches the first-round score of Johannes Veerman for .the best round of the week so far. Armitage is looking for his first European Tour. He recently regained his tour card at Q School.

Oosthuizen is seeking his 10th European Tour victory.

“Getting my name on the trophy again would really mean the world to me,” he told europeantour.com. “Defending it and being the host for the week would make it extra special.

“It was good, it was solid. I gave myself lots of opportunities for birdies and the putter was a lot better.”