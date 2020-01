Sony Open: Round 3 tee times, TV information

By: Golfweek | January 11, 2020 12:03 am

The PGA Tour is making its second Hawaii stop of the 2020 season as Waialae Country Club in Honolulu once again hosts the Sony Open.

Rookie Collin Morikawa lost his lead on Friday to Cameron Davis and Brendan Steele, who both had rounds of 66 to grab a share of the second-round lead.

Third round – Saturday

All tee times are listed in Eastern Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players 4:20 p.m. Sepp Straka, Scott Piercy, Nate Lashley 4:30 p.m. Marc Leishman, Peter Malnati, Zac Blair 4:40 p.m. Matt Jones, Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd 4:50 p.m. D.J. Traham, Zach Johnson, Alex Noren 5 p.m. Webb Simpson, Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers 5:10 p.m. Michael Gellerman, Tim Wilkinson, Sungjae Im 5:20 p.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Andrew Putnam, Hudson Swafford 5:30 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Rory Sabbatini, Brian Harman 5:40 p.m. Sam Ryder, Bo Hoag, Rob Oppenheim 5:50 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Russell Knox, Ryan Palmer 6 p.m. Brendan Steele, Cameron Davis, Cameron Smith

10th tee

Tee time Players 4:20 p.m. Corey Conners, Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Taylor 4:30 p.m. Tom Hoge, Emiliano Grillo, Michael Thompson 4:40 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Rhein Gibson 4:50 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Mark Anderson, Rikuya Hoshino 5 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Joseph Bramlett, Matthew NeSmith 5:10 p.m. Chase Sieffert, Abraham Ancer, Joel Dahmen 5:20 p.m. Daniel Berger, Lanto Griffin, Jerry Kelly 5:30 p.m. Scott Harrington, Mikumu Horikawa, Vaughn Taylor 5:40 p.m. Pat Perez, Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Stuard 5:50 p.m. Harry Higgs, Carlos Ortiz, Ben Martin 6 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Joaquin Niemann, Talor Gooch

TV information

All viewing information is listed in Eastern Time.

Saturday

Third round, Golf Channel, 7-10:30 p.m. (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, replay)

Sunday

Final round, Golf Channel, 6-10 p.m. (11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, replay.