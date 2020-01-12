Sony Open: Final round tee times, TV information

By: Adam Schupak | January 12, 2020 12:13 am

The PGA Tour is making its second Hawaii stop of the 2020 season as Waialae Country Club in Honolulu once again hosts the Sony Open.

Brendan Steele grabbed the 54-hole lead with a 6-under 64 to tie the low round of the day and open up a three-stroke lead.

Final round – Sunday

All tee times are listed in Eastern Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players 3:50 p.m. Corey Conners, Michael Thompson, Matt Jones 4 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Pat Perez, Nate Lashley 4:10 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Tim Wilkinson, Vaughn Taylor 4:20 p.m. Ben Martin, Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson 4:30 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Rodgers, Ted Potter, Jr. 4:40 p.m. Nick Taylor, Peter Malnati, Tom Hoge 4:50 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Russell Knox, Cameron Davis 5 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Charles Howell III, Henrik Norlander 5:10 p.m. Mark Anderson, Sungjae Im, Bo Hoag 5:20 p.m. Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer 5:30 p.m. Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith, Kevin Kisner

10th tee

Tee time Players 3:50 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, D.J. Trahan, Joel Dahmen 4 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Sam Ryder, Hideki Matsuyama 4:10 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Marc Leishman, Alex Noren 4:20 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Michael Gellerman, Abraham Ancer 4:30 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Daniel Berger, Scott Piercy 4:40 p.m. Brian Harman, Satoshi Kodaira, Rikuya Hoshino 4:50 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Chase Seiffert, Hudson Swafford 5 p.m. Jerry Kelly, Scott Harrington, Talor Gooch 5:10 p.m. Rhein Gibson, Joseph Bramlett, Carlos Ortiz 5:20 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Zac Blair, Brian Stuard 5:30 p.m. Harry Higgs, Sepp Straka, Mikumu Horikawa

TV information

All viewing information is listed in Eastern Time.

Sunday

Final round, Golf Channel, 6-10 p.m. (11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, replay.