Sony Open: Final round tee times, TV information

The PGA Tour is making its second Hawaii stop of the 2020 season as Waialae Country Club in Honolulu once again hosts the Sony Open.
Brendan Steele grabbed the 54-hole lead with a 6-under 64 to tie the low round of the day and open up a three-stroke lead.
Final round – Sunday
All tee times are listed in Eastern Time.
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|3:50 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Michael Thompson, Matt Jones
|4 p.m.
|Rob Oppenheim, Pat Perez, Nate Lashley
|4:10 p.m.
|Graeme McDowell, Tim Wilkinson, Vaughn Taylor
|4:20 p.m.
|Ben Martin, Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson
|4:30 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Rodgers, Ted Potter, Jr.
|4:40 p.m.
|Nick Taylor, Peter Malnati, Tom Hoge
|4:50 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Russell Knox, Cameron Davis
|5 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Charles Howell III, Henrik Norlander
|5:10 p.m.
|Mark Anderson, Sungjae Im, Bo Hoag
|5:20 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer
|5:30 p.m.
|Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith, Kevin Kisner
10th tee
|Tee time
|Players
|3:50 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, D.J. Trahan, Joel Dahmen
|4 p.m.
|Lanto Griffin, Sam Ryder, Hideki Matsuyama
|4:10 p.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Marc Leishman, Alex Noren
|4:20 p.m.
|Matthew NeSmith, Michael Gellerman, Abraham Ancer
|4:30 p.m.
|Andrew Putnam, Daniel Berger, Scott Piercy
|4:40 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Satoshi Kodaira, Rikuya Hoshino
|4:50 p.m.
|Kramer Hickok, Chase Seiffert, Hudson Swafford
|5 p.m.
|Jerry Kelly, Scott Harrington, Talor Gooch
|5:10 p.m.
|Rhein Gibson, Joseph Bramlett, Carlos Ortiz
|5:20 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Zac Blair, Brian Stuard
|5:30 p.m.
|Harry Higgs, Sepp Straka, Mikumu Horikawa
TV information
All viewing information is listed in Eastern Time.
Sunday
Final round, Golf Channel, 6-10 p.m. (11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, replay.
