Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, Sony Open in Hawaii

Cameron Smith Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, Sony Open in Hawaii

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, Sony Open in Hawaii

By January 12, 2020 11:33 pm

By: |

The clubs Cameron Smith used to win the PGA Tour’s 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii:

DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 6 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 8 shaft

IRONS: Titleist U500 (3), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shaft; Titleist T100 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx X100 shaft; (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TFB Teryllium prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet SuperTack

, , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home