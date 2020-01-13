AJGA, Symetra Tour extend partnership through 2020

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and the Symetra Tour will continue their partnership in 2020, it was announced Monday.

For three years and an upcoming fourth, the Symetra Tour has joined select AJGA events which are hosted by former and current LPGA players to provide exemptions to Symetra Tour events.

“As we continue to grow the game of women’s golf, our working relationship with the AJGA gives more young women an opportunity to chase their dreams,” Symetra Tour Chief Business Officer Mike Nichols said. “Several of the AJGA qualifiers across the last few seasons have found success in their respective Symetra Tour event. We look forward to having three elite amateurs compete against their preceding generation of fellow future LPGA Tour stars.”

This year three events, the 2020 ANNIKA Invitational USA (Jan. 18-20), the Buick Shanshan Feng AJGA Girls Invitational (Feb. 15-17) and KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational (June 30-July 2), will serve as qualifiers for a Symetra Tour exemption to various tournaments.

This year’s winner of the ANNIKA Invitational USA will be contested on the Slammer & Squire Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida. The top finisher will then earn a spot in Florida’s Natural Charity Classic at the Country Club of Winter Haven in Winter Haven, Florida, March 6-8.

The winner of the Buick Shanshan Feng AJGA Girls Invitational at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, will earn a spot at the Windsor Golf Classic in Windsor, California, April 2-4.

The winner of the final AJGA event during the 2020 partnership, the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas, will receive an invitation to compete at the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas, Aug. 14-16.

“The AJGA is excited to be able to offer Symetra Tour exemptions to some of our strongest all-female tournament fields,” AJGA Chief Business Officer Jason Etzen said. “We are proud to partner with the LPGA and Symetra Tour to help elevate these three invitationals to a new level and provide increased exposure and experience for our top girls.”