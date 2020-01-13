Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much money each golfer won at the Sony Open in Hawaii

By January 13, 2020 12:00 am

The PGA Tour’s annual swing through the Hawaiian islands has come and gone, and Cameron Smith is leaving paradise with a gift.

The 26-year-old Smith, who is donating $10,500 to the Australian relief efforts thanks to 21 birdies this week, forced a playoff with Brendan Steele thanks to a birdie on the 18th hole and went on to win the Sony Open on a soggy Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This week Waialae played host to a PGA tour event for the 55th consecutive year, the fourth-longest streak on Tour.

Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Hawaii.

Sony Open: PhotosScores | Schedule, results | Winner’s bag

Position Player To par Earnings
1 Cameron Smith -11 $1,188,000
2 Brendan Steele -11 $719,400
3 Webb Simpson -10 $455,400
T-4 Kevin Kisner -9 $277,750
T-4 Graeme McDowell -9 $277,750
T-4 Ryan Palmer -9 $277,750
T-7 Lanto Griffin -8 $214,500
T-7 Ted Potter Jr. -8 $214,500
T-9 Bo Hoag -7 $179,850
T-9 Henrik Norlander -7 $179,850
T-9 Cameron Davis -7 $179,850
T-12 Joel Dahmen -6 $116,050
T-12 Brandt Snedeker -6 $116,050
T-12 Charles Howell III -6 $116,050
T-12 Peter Malnati -6 $116,050
T-12 Vaughn Taylor -6 $116,050
T-12 Hideki Matsuyama -6 $116,050
T-12 Corey Conners -6 $116,050
T-12 Keegan Bradley -6 $116,050
T-12 Tom Hoge -6 $116,050
T-21 Collin Morikawa -5 $64,350
T-21 Rob Oppenheim -5 $64,350
T-21 Brendon Todd -5 $64,350
T-21 Emiliano Grillo -5 $64,350
T-21 Rory Sabbatini -5 $64,350
T-21 Sung jae Im -5 $64,350
T-21 Mark D. Anderson -5 $64,350
T-28 D.J. Trahan -4 $46,200
T-28 Sam Ryder -4 $46,200
T-28 Marc Leishman -4 $46,200
T-28 Zach Johnson -4 $46,200
T-32 Tim Wilkinson -3 $36,850
T-32 Alex Noren -3 $36,850
T-32 Matthew NeSmith -3 $36,850
T-32 Nick Taylor -3 $36,850
T-32 Brian Harman -3 $36,850
T-32 Russell Knox -3 $36,850
T-38 Matt Jones -2 $27,390
T-38 Abraham Ancer -2 $27,390
T-38 Michael Gellerman -2 $27,390
T-38 Patrick Rodgers -2 $27,390
T-38 Daniel Berger -2 $27,390
T-38 Chase Seiffert -2 $27,390
T-38 Michael Thompson -2 $27,390
T-45 Pat Perez -1 $18,496
T-45 Jimmy Walker -1 $18,496
T-45 Ben Martin -1 $18,496
T-45 Scott Piercy -1 $18,496
T-45 Rikuya Hoshino -1 $18,496
T-45 Kramer Hickok -1 $18,496
T-45 Jerry Kelly -1 $18,496
T-45 Joseph Bramlett -1 $18,496
T-53 Nate Lashley E $15,609
T-53 Carlos Ortiz E $15,609
T-53 Brian Stuard E $15,609
T-53 Sepp Straka E $15,609
T-57 Andrew Putnam +1 $14,916
T-57 Hudson Swafford +1 $14,916
T-57 Scott Harrington +1 $14,916
T-57 Rhein Gibson +1 $14,916
T-57 Joaquin Niemann +1 $14,916
T-57 Harry Higgs +1 $14,916
T-63 Talor Gooch +2 $14,388
T-63 Zac Blair +2 $14,388
65 Mikumu Horikawa +3 $14,190
66 Satoshi Kodaira +6 $14,058

