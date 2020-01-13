How much money each golfer won at the Sony Open in Hawaii

The PGA Tour’s annual swing through the Hawaiian islands has come and gone, and Cameron Smith is leaving paradise with a gift.
The 26-year-old Smith, who is donating $10,500 to the Australian relief efforts thanks to 21 birdies this week, forced a playoff with Brendan Steele thanks to a birdie on the 18th hole and went on to win the Sony Open on a soggy Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
This week Waialae played host to a PGA tour event for the 55th consecutive year, the fourth-longest streak on Tour.
Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Hawaii.
|Position
|Player
|To par
|Earnings
|1
|Cameron Smith
|-11
|$1,188,000
|2
|Brendan Steele
|-11
|$719,400
|3
|Webb Simpson
|-10
|$455,400
|T-4
|Kevin Kisner
|-9
|$277,750
|T-4
|Graeme McDowell
|-9
|$277,750
|T-4
|Ryan Palmer
|-9
|$277,750
|T-7
|Lanto Griffin
|-8
|$214,500
|T-7
|Ted Potter Jr.
|-8
|$214,500
|T-9
|Bo Hoag
|-7
|$179,850
|T-9
|Henrik Norlander
|-7
|$179,850
|T-9
|Cameron Davis
|-7
|$179,850
|T-12
|Joel Dahmen
|-6
|$116,050
|T-12
|Brandt Snedeker
|-6
|$116,050
|T-12
|Charles Howell III
|-6
|$116,050
|T-12
|Peter Malnati
|-6
|$116,050
|T-12
|Vaughn Taylor
|-6
|$116,050
|T-12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-6
|$116,050
|T-12
|Corey Conners
|-6
|$116,050
|T-12
|Keegan Bradley
|-6
|$116,050
|T-12
|Tom Hoge
|-6
|$116,050
|T-21
|Collin Morikawa
|-5
|$64,350
|T-21
|Rob Oppenheim
|-5
|$64,350
|T-21
|Brendon Todd
|-5
|$64,350
|T-21
|Emiliano Grillo
|-5
|$64,350
|T-21
|Rory Sabbatini
|-5
|$64,350
|T-21
|Sung jae Im
|-5
|$64,350
|T-21
|Mark D. Anderson
|-5
|$64,350
|T-28
|D.J. Trahan
|-4
|$46,200
|T-28
|Sam Ryder
|-4
|$46,200
|T-28
|Marc Leishman
|-4
|$46,200
|T-28
|Zach Johnson
|-4
|$46,200
|T-32
|Tim Wilkinson
|-3
|$36,850
|T-32
|Alex Noren
|-3
|$36,850
|T-32
|Matthew NeSmith
|-3
|$36,850
|T-32
|Nick Taylor
|-3
|$36,850
|T-32
|Brian Harman
|-3
|$36,850
|T-32
|Russell Knox
|-3
|$36,850
|T-38
|Matt Jones
|-2
|$27,390
|T-38
|Abraham Ancer
|-2
|$27,390
|T-38
|Michael Gellerman
|-2
|$27,390
|T-38
|Patrick Rodgers
|-2
|$27,390
|T-38
|Daniel Berger
|-2
|$27,390
|T-38
|Chase Seiffert
|-2
|$27,390
|T-38
|Michael Thompson
|-2
|$27,390
|T-45
|Pat Perez
|-1
|$18,496
|T-45
|Jimmy Walker
|-1
|$18,496
|T-45
|Ben Martin
|-1
|$18,496
|T-45
|Scott Piercy
|-1
|$18,496
|T-45
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-1
|$18,496
|T-45
|Kramer Hickok
|-1
|$18,496
|T-45
|Jerry Kelly
|-1
|$18,496
|T-45
|Joseph Bramlett
|-1
|$18,496
|T-53
|Nate Lashley
|E
|$15,609
|T-53
|Carlos Ortiz
|E
|$15,609
|T-53
|Brian Stuard
|E
|$15,609
|T-53
|Sepp Straka
|E
|$15,609
|T-57
|Andrew Putnam
|+1
|$14,916
|T-57
|Hudson Swafford
|+1
|$14,916
|T-57
|Scott Harrington
|+1
|$14,916
|T-57
|Rhein Gibson
|+1
|$14,916
|T-57
|Joaquin Niemann
|+1
|$14,916
|T-57
|Harry Higgs
|+1
|$14,916
|T-63
|Talor Gooch
|+2
|$14,388
|T-63
|Zac Blair
|+2
|$14,388
|65
|Mikumu Horikawa
|+3
|$14,190
|66
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+6
|$14,058
