How much money each golfer won at the Sony Open in Hawaii

The PGA Tour’s annual swing through the Hawaiian islands has come and gone, and Cameron Smith is leaving paradise with a gift.

The 26-year-old Smith, who is donating $10,500 to the Australian relief efforts thanks to 21 birdies this week, forced a playoff with Brendan Steele thanks to a birdie on the 18th hole and went on to win the Sony Open on a soggy Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This week Waialae played host to a PGA tour event for the 55th consecutive year, the fourth-longest streak on Tour.

Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Hawaii.

