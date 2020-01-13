The American Express: Everything you need to know for the 2020 tournament

The 61st annual The American Express golf tournament, featuring many of the top PGA Tour stars, returns to the desert at three Coachella Valley courses – La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

Adam Long returns to defend his 2019 title, and will be joined in the field by top stars such as World Golf Hall of Famer and two-time American Express winner Phil Mickelson, who is serving as the tournament’s host.

Among others in the field: Rickie Fowler, Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson and Stewart Cink. Past winners of the American Express in the field this year include two-time winner Bill Haas, Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Pat Perez, Brian Gay, Mark Wilson. D.J. Trahan and Hudson Swafford.

Here’s everything you need to know for the event (all times Eastern):

When

Thursday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 19.

Purse

$6.7 million, with $1,206,000 going to the winner.

How to watch

Thursday-Sunday

Golf Channel: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

How it works

Play in the 54-hole pro-am portion of the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. each day on all three courses. Each foursome will include two pros and two amateurs, and each amateur will be assigned one of the pros for the day. The pro-am twosome will play a better-ball format with the amateur using his or her own full handicap.

Daily prizes on each course will be awarded in gross and net divisions. The pro-am division ends after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.