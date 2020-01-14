Diamond Resorts TOC: LPGA player, celebrity tee times

Tee times are out for Round 1 of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and the Korda sisters drew some of the more entertaining pairings.

Jessica Korda will tee off at 8:50 a.m. Thursday alongside comedian Larry the Cable Guy and country music artist Colt Ford. Meanwhile Nelly Korda will tee off at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with pitchers Roger Clemens and Justin Verlander at the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.

Brooke Henderson will be joined by last year’s celebrity winner, John Smoltz, and three-time MLB All-Star Josh Donaldson.

Brittany Lincicome, playing in her first LPGA event since giving birth to daughter Emery, will play alongside basketball’s Grant Hill and Ray Allen.

New faces in the celebrity field include actor Michael Pena (“Narcos,” “12 Strong,” “Ant-Man”), Ben Higgins of “The Bachelor”, MLB’s Joe Carter and Frank Viola, NFL quarterback Case Keenum and the NBA’s Deron Williams and Hill.

All times are listed in Eastern Time.

Round 1

1st tee

Time (ET) Players 7:30 a.m. Frank Viola, Amateur TBD, Amateur TBD 7:40 a.m. Joe Carter, Dennis Clemete (a), Nasa Hataoka 7:50 a.m. Richard Dent, Mark Cantin (a), Inbee Park 8 a.m. Marcus Allen, Lothar Estein (a), Amy Yang 8:10 a.m. Brian Urlacher, Alfonso Ribeiro, Mi Jung Hur 8:20 a.m. Jon Lester, Brian McCann, Ariya Jutanugarn 8:30 a.m. Patrick Peterson, Case Keenam, Eun Hee Ji 8:40 a.m. Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, Sei Young Kim 8:50 a.m. Colt Ford, Larry the Cable Guy, Jessica Korda 9 a.m. Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Danielle Kang 9:10 a.m. Josh Donaldson, John Smoltz, Brooke Henderson 9:20 a.m. Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Flaskey, Lexi Thompson 9:30 a.m. Justin Verlander, Roger Clemens, Nelly Korda 9:40 a.m. Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Brittany Lincicome 9:50 a.m. Mark Mulder, Derek Lowe, Cheyenne Knight

10th tee