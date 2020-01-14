The American Express odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, Calif. this week for The American Express. Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Francesco Molinari and Rickie Fowler highlight those in the field for the event hosted by Phil Mickelson. Below, we look at the best PGA Tour bets to win the 2020 American Express.

The event is played on three courses and features a 54-hole cut. All courses are par 72. The key stats for the week are:

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4 Efficiency: 350-400 Yards

Opportunities Gained

Proximity: 100-125 Yards

Pay added attention to golfer success on Dye-designed courses with Bermuda greens.

The American Express – Tier 1

Odds provided by BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET.

Sungjae Im (+1800)

Im debuted at this event with a T-12 result last year. He enters the week 35th in the Official World Golf Ranking following last week’s T-21 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He’s still looking for his first PGA Tour victory and will be one of the more motivated golfers in a rather weak early-season field.

Kevin Kisner (+2800)

Kisner enters the week as the sixth-best golfer in the field by the OWGR measure, but he’s seventh by the odds at BetMGM, representing moderate value for the three-time PGA Tour champ. He made the cut here each of the previous three years, but with a top finish of T-25 (2017). Only four golfers who made the cut last week gained more strokes per round on approach than Kisner’s 0.85.

The American Express – Tier 2

Chez Reavie (+6000)

Reavie’s coming off a missed cut last week in Hawaii, but he made the weekend each of the last four years in La Quinta. His best finish was a T-12 in 2017. The 37th-ranked golfer in the world ranks third in the field in Opportunities Gained on Pete Dye courses with Bermuda greens.

Looking to place a bet on this tournament? Get some action on it at BetMGM. Sign up and bet at BetMGM now!

Bud Cauley (+6600)

Cauley leads this week’s field with 2.01 strokes gained per round over seven rounds played on the Stadium Course in La Quinta, according to Data Golf. He missed the cut last week in his first event since a T-9 finish at the Houston Open. He was T-3 here in 2017 with T-14 finishes in 2016 and 2018 before missing the weekend last year.

The American Express – Longshots

Cameron Davis (+10000)

Davis finished T-9 at 7-under par in Hawaii last week. It was a Saturday round of 71 which was the difference for the 36-hole co-leader. He averaged 0.85 strokes gained per round on approach, but it was his 2.00 SG per round tee-to-green which had him contending. Davis finished T-28 here a year ago.

Doc Redman (+12500)

Redman’s worth a roll of the dice as our deepest shot for the week with a $10 bet returning a profit of $1,250 with a tournament win. He missed the cut last week for his third MC in nine events to begin the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, but his runner-up finish at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic was in a much stronger field than the one slated to tee off this week.

Complete odds

Player Odds Rickie Fowler +1200 Sungjae Im +1800 Paul Casey +2200 Tony Finau +2500 Byeong Hun An +2800 Charles Howell III +2800 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Kevin Kisner +3000 Billy Horschel +3300 Cameron Champ +3300 Abraham Ancer +4000 Brendon Todd +4000 Brian Harman +4000 Francesco Molinari +4000 Jason Kokrak +4000 Matthew Wolff +4000 Phil Mickelson +4000 Alex Noren +4500 J.T. Poston +4500 Vaughn Taylor +4500 Harris English +5000 Russell Knox +5000 Ryan Moore +5000 Chez Reavie +6000 Kevin Na +6000 Rory Sabbatini +6000 Andrew Putnam +6600 Brendan Steele +6600 Bud Cauley +6600 Daniel Berger +6600 Denny McCarthy +6600 Lucas Glover +6600 Sebastián Muñoz +6600 Zach Johnson +6600 Aaron Wise +8000 Cameron Tringale +8000 Carlos Ortiz +8000 Danny Lee +8000 Adam Long +9000 Nate Lashley +9000 Austin Cook +10000 Brian Stuard +10000 Cameron Davis +10000 Harold Varner III +10000 Henrik Norlander +10000 Nick Taylor +10000 Scott Piercy +10000 Talor Gooch +10000 Beau Hossler +12500 Bo Hoag +12500 Brian Gay +12500 C.J. Trahan +12500 Doc Redman +12500 Harry Higgs +12500 Kramer Hickok +12500 Kyle Stanely +12500 Nick Watney +12500 Richy Werenski +12500 Russell Henley +12500 Ryan Armour +12500 Scott Stallings +12500 Si Woo Kim +12500 Stewart Cink +12500 Tyler Duncan +12500 Wyndham Clark +12500 Aaron Baddeley +15000 Bill Haas +15000 Brice Garnett +15000 Bronson Burgoon +15000 Hudson Swafford +15000 Jhonattan Vegas +15000 Jimmy Walker +15000 Kevin Chappell +15000 Kevin Streelman +15000 Matthew NeSmith +15000 Max Homa +15000 Michael Thompson +15000 Peter Malnati +15000 Sam Ryder +15000 Scott Brown +15000 Scott Harrington +15000 Tom Hoge +15000 Troy Merritt +15000 Xinjun Zhang +15000 Andrwe Landry +17500 Patrick Rodgers +17500 Zac Blair +17500 Adam Schenk +20000 Ben Martin +20000 Charley Hoffman +20000 Chase Seiffert +20000 Chesson Hadley +20000 David Hearn +20000 Fabian Gomez +20000 Grayson Murray +20000 Hank Lebioda +20000 Jason Dufner +20000 Joseph Bramlett +20000 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +20000 Lucas Bjerregaard +20000 Luke List +20000 Mac Hughes +20000 Maverick McNealy +20000 Patton Kizzire +20000 Rob Oppenheim +20000 Robby Shelton +20000 Roger Sloan +20000 Seung-Yul Noh +20000 Steve Stricker +20000 Ted Potter Jr. +20000 Anirban Lahiri +25000 Cameron Percy +25000 Chris Stroud +25000 Greg Chalmers +25000 James Hahn +25000 Josh Teater +25000 Mark Anderson +25000 Mark Hubbard +25000 Matt Every +25000 Robert Streb +25000 Sepp Straka +25000 Tim Wilkinson +25000 Ben Crane +30000 Brandon Hagy +30000 Doug Ghim +30000 J.J. Spaun +30000 John Huh +30000 Kristoffer Ventura +30000 Rhein Gibson +30000 Ricky Barnes +30000 Ryan Brehm +30000 Sam Burns +30000 Tyler McCumber +30000 Ben Taylor +40000 Chris Baker +40000 Michael Gellerman +40000 Sebastian Cappelen +40000 Vincent Whaley +40000 Akshay Bhatia +50000 Hunter Mahan +50000 Isaiah Salinda +50000 Martin Trainer +50000 Michael Gligic +50000 Rafael Campos +50000 Vince Covello +50000 Brian Smock +70000 Bo Van Pelt +75000 John Senden +75000 Mark Wilson +75000 Nelson Ledesma +75000 Kevin Stadler +100000 Martin Laird +175000



Follow @EstenMcLaren and @SportsbookWire on Twitter.Get some action on this tournament by signing up and betting at BetMGM. If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.