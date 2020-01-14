The American Express odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, Calif. this week for The American Express. Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Francesco Molinari and Rickie Fowler highlight those in the field for the event hosted by Phil Mickelson. Below, we look at the best PGA Tour bets to win the 2020 American Express.
The event is played on three courses and features a 54-hole cut. All courses are par 72. The key stats for the week are:
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Par 4 Efficiency: 350-400 Yards
- Opportunities Gained
- Proximity: 100-125 Yards
Pay added attention to golfer success on Dye-designed courses with Bermuda greens.
The American Express – Tier 1
Odds provided by BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET.
Sungjae Im (+1800)
Im debuted at this event with a T-12 result last year. He enters the week 35th in the Official World Golf Ranking following last week’s T-21 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He’s still looking for his first PGA Tour victory and will be one of the more motivated golfers in a rather weak early-season field.
Kevin Kisner (+2800)
Kisner enters the week as the sixth-best golfer in the field by the OWGR measure, but he’s seventh by the odds at BetMGM, representing moderate value for the three-time PGA Tour champ. He made the cut here each of the previous three years, but with a top finish of T-25 (2017). Only four golfers who made the cut last week gained more strokes per round on approach than Kisner’s 0.85.
The American Express – Tier 2
Chez Reavie (+6000)
Reavie’s coming off a missed cut last week in Hawaii, but he made the weekend each of the last four years in La Quinta. His best finish was a T-12 in 2017. The 37th-ranked golfer in the world ranks third in the field in Opportunities Gained on Pete Dye courses with Bermuda greens.
Looking to place a bet on this tournament? Get some action on it at BetMGM. Sign up and bet at BetMGM now!
Bud Cauley (+6600)
Cauley leads this week’s field with 2.01 strokes gained per round over seven rounds played on the Stadium Course in La Quinta, according to Data Golf. He missed the cut last week in his first event since a T-9 finish at the Houston Open. He was T-3 here in 2017 with T-14 finishes in 2016 and 2018 before missing the weekend last year.
The American Express – Longshots
Cameron Davis (+10000)
Davis finished T-9 at 7-under par in Hawaii last week. It was a Saturday round of 71 which was the difference for the 36-hole co-leader. He averaged 0.85 strokes gained per round on approach, but it was his 2.00 SG per round tee-to-green which had him contending. Davis finished T-28 here a year ago.
Doc Redman (+12500)
Redman’s worth a roll of the dice as our deepest shot for the week with a $10 bet returning a profit of $1,250 with a tournament win. He missed the cut last week for his third MC in nine events to begin the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, but his runner-up finish at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic was in a much stronger field than the one slated to tee off this week.
Complete odds
|Player
|Odds
|Rickie Fowler
|+1200
|Sungjae Im
|+1800
|Paul Casey
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|Byeong Hun An
|+2800
|Charles Howell III
|+2800
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2800
|Kevin Kisner
|+3000
|Billy Horschel
|+3300
|Cameron Champ
|+3300
|Abraham Ancer
|+4000
|Brendon Todd
|+4000
|Brian Harman
|+4000
|Francesco Molinari
|+4000
|Jason Kokrak
|+4000
|Matthew Wolff
|+4000
|Phil Mickelson
|+4000
|Alex Noren
|+4500
|J.T. Poston
|+4500
|Vaughn Taylor
|+4500
|Harris English
|+5000
|Russell Knox
|+5000
|Ryan Moore
|+5000
|Chez Reavie
|+6000
|Kevin Na
|+6000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+6000
|Andrew Putnam
|+6600
|Brendan Steele
|+6600
|Bud Cauley
|+6600
|Daniel Berger
|+6600
|Denny McCarthy
|+6600
|Lucas Glover
|+6600
|Sebastián Muñoz
|+6600
|Zach Johnson
|+6600
|Aaron Wise
|+8000
|Cameron Tringale
|+8000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+8000
|Danny Lee
|+8000
|Adam Long
|+9000
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|Austin Cook
|+10000
|Brian Stuard
|+10000
|Cameron Davis
|+10000
|Harold Varner III
|+10000
|Henrik Norlander
|+10000
|Nick Taylor
|+10000
|Scott Piercy
|+10000
|Talor Gooch
|+10000
|Beau Hossler
|+12500
|Bo Hoag
|+12500
|Brian Gay
|+12500
|C.J. Trahan
|+12500
|Doc Redman
|+12500
|Harry Higgs
|+12500
|Kramer Hickok
|+12500
|Kyle Stanely
|+12500
|Nick Watney
|+12500
|Richy Werenski
|+12500
|Russell Henley
|+12500
|Ryan Armour
|+12500
|Scott Stallings
|+12500
|Si Woo Kim
|+12500
|Stewart Cink
|+12500
|Tyler Duncan
|+12500
|Wyndham Clark
|+12500
|Aaron Baddeley
|+15000
|Bill Haas
|+15000
|Brice Garnett
|+15000
|Bronson Burgoon
|+15000
|Hudson Swafford
|+15000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+15000
|Jimmy Walker
|+15000
|Kevin Chappell
|+15000
|Kevin Streelman
|+15000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|Max Homa
|+15000
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|Scott Brown
|+15000
|Scott Harrington
|+15000
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|Xinjun Zhang
|+15000
|Andrwe Landry
|+17500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+17500
|Zac Blair
|+17500
|Adam Schenk
|+20000
|Ben Martin
|+20000
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|Chase Seiffert
|+20000
|Chesson Hadley
|+20000
|David Hearn
|+20000
|Fabian Gomez
|+20000
|Grayson Murray
|+20000
|Hank Lebioda
|+20000
|Jason Dufner
|+20000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+20000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+20000
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|+20000
|Luke List
|+20000
|Mac Hughes
|+20000
|Maverick McNealy
|+20000
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|Rob Oppenheim
|+20000
|Robby Shelton
|+20000
|Roger Sloan
|+20000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+20000
|Steve Stricker
|+20000
|Ted Potter Jr.
|+20000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+25000
|Cameron Percy
|+25000
|Chris Stroud
|+25000
|Greg Chalmers
|+25000
|James Hahn
|+25000
|Josh Teater
|+25000
|Mark Anderson
|+25000
|Mark Hubbard
|+25000
|Matt Every
|+25000
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|Tim Wilkinson
|+25000
|Ben Crane
|+30000
|Brandon Hagy
|+30000
|Doug Ghim
|+30000
|J.J. Spaun
|+30000
|John Huh
|+30000
|Kristoffer Ventura
|+30000
|Rhein Gibson
|+30000
|Ricky Barnes
|+30000
|Ryan Brehm
|+30000
|Sam Burns
|+30000
|Tyler McCumber
|+30000
|Ben Taylor
|+40000
|Chris Baker
|+40000
|Michael Gellerman
|+40000
|Sebastian Cappelen
|+40000
|Vincent Whaley
|+40000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+50000
|Hunter Mahan
|+50000
|Isaiah Salinda
|+50000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|Rafael Campos
|+50000
|Vince Covello
|+50000
|Brian Smock
|+70000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+75000
|John Senden
|+75000
|Mark Wilson
|+75000
|Nelson Ledesma
|+75000
|Kevin Stadler
|+100000
|Martin Laird
|+175000
Follow @EstenMcLaren and @SportsbookWire on Twitter.Get some action on this tournament by signing up and betting at BetMGM. If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com.
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
Comments