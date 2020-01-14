Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The American Express odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

PGA Tour

By January 14, 2020 11:09 am

By: |

The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, Calif. this week for The American Express. Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Francesco Molinari and Rickie Fowler highlight those in the field for the event hosted by Phil Mickelson. Below, we look at the best PGA Tour bets to win the 2020 American Express.

The event is played on three courses and features a 54-hole cut. All courses are par 72. The key stats for the week are:

  • Strokes Gained: Approach
  • Par 4 Efficiency: 350-400 Yards
  • Opportunities Gained
  • Proximity: 100-125 Yards

Pay added attention to golfer success on Dye-designed courses with Bermuda greens.

The American Express – Tier 1

Odds provided by BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET.

Sungjae Im (+1800)

Im debuted at this event with a T-12 result last year. He enters the week 35th in the Official World Golf Ranking following last week’s T-21 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He’s still looking for his first PGA Tour victory and will be one of the more motivated golfers in a rather weak early-season field.

Kevin Kisner (+2800)

Kisner enters the week as the sixth-best golfer in the field by the OWGR measure, but he’s seventh by the odds at BetMGM, representing moderate value for the three-time PGA Tour champ. He made the cut here each of the previous three years, but with a top finish of T-25 (2017). Only four golfers who made the cut last week gained more strokes per round on approach than Kisner’s 0.85.

The American Express – Tier 2

Chez Reavie (+6000)

Reavie’s coming off a missed cut last week in Hawaii, but he made the weekend each of the last four years in La Quinta. His best finish was a T-12 in 2017. The 37th-ranked golfer in the world ranks third in the field in Opportunities Gained on Pete Dye courses with Bermuda greens.

Bud Cauley (+6600)

Cauley leads this week’s field with 2.01 strokes gained per round over seven rounds played on the Stadium Course in La Quinta, according to Data Golf. He missed the cut last week in his first event since a T-9 finish at the Houston Open. He was T-3 here in 2017 with T-14 finishes in 2016 and 2018 before missing the weekend last year.

The American Express – Longshots

Cameron Davis (+10000)

Davis finished T-9 at 7-under par in Hawaii last week. It was a Saturday round of 71 which was the difference for the 36-hole co-leader. He averaged 0.85 strokes gained per round on approach, but it was his 2.00 SG per round tee-to-green which had him contending. Davis finished T-28 here a year ago.

Doc Redman (+12500)

Redman’s worth a roll of the dice as our deepest shot for the week with a $10 bet returning a profit of $1,250 with a tournament win. He missed the cut last week for his third MC in nine events to begin the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, but his runner-up finish at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic was in a much stronger field than the one slated to tee off this week.

Complete odds

Player Odds
Rickie Fowler +1200
Sungjae Im +1800
Paul Casey +2200
Tony Finau +2500
Byeong Hun An +2800
Charles Howell III +2800
Scottie Scheffler +2800
Kevin Kisner +3000
Billy Horschel +3300
Cameron Champ +3300
Abraham Ancer +4000
Brendon Todd +4000
Brian Harman +4000
Francesco Molinari +4000
Jason Kokrak +4000
Matthew Wolff +4000
Phil Mickelson +4000
Alex Noren +4500
J.T. Poston +4500
Vaughn Taylor +4500
Harris English +5000
Russell Knox +5000
Ryan Moore +5000
Chez Reavie +6000
Kevin Na +6000
Rory Sabbatini +6000
Andrew Putnam +6600
Brendan Steele +6600
Bud Cauley +6600
Daniel Berger +6600
Denny McCarthy +6600
Lucas Glover +6600
Sebastián Muñoz +6600
Zach Johnson +6600
Aaron Wise +8000
Cameron Tringale +8000
Carlos Ortiz +8000
Danny Lee +8000
Adam Long +9000
Nate Lashley +9000
Austin Cook +10000
Brian Stuard +10000
Cameron Davis +10000
Harold Varner III +10000
Henrik Norlander +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Talor Gooch +10000
Beau Hossler +12500
Bo Hoag +12500
Brian Gay +12500
C.J. Trahan +12500
Doc Redman +12500
Harry Higgs +12500
Kramer Hickok +12500
Kyle Stanely +12500
Nick Watney +12500
Richy Werenski +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Ryan Armour +12500
Scott Stallings +12500
Si Woo Kim +12500
Stewart Cink +12500
Tyler Duncan +12500
Wyndham Clark +12500
Aaron Baddeley +15000
Bill Haas +15000
Brice Garnett +15000
Bronson Burgoon +15000
Hudson Swafford +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Jimmy Walker +15000
Kevin Chappell +15000
Kevin Streelman +15000
Matthew NeSmith +15000
Max Homa +15000
Michael Thompson +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Scott Brown +15000
Scott Harrington +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Xinjun Zhang +15000
Andrwe Landry +17500
Patrick Rodgers +17500
Zac Blair +17500
Adam Schenk +20000
Ben Martin +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Chase Seiffert +20000
Chesson Hadley +20000
David Hearn +20000
Fabian Gomez +20000
Grayson Murray +20000
Hank Lebioda +20000
Jason Dufner +20000
Joseph Bramlett +20000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +20000
Lucas Bjerregaard +20000
Luke List +20000
Mac Hughes +20000
Maverick McNealy +20000
Patton Kizzire +20000
Rob Oppenheim +20000
Robby Shelton +20000
Roger Sloan +20000
Seung-Yul Noh +20000
Steve Stricker +20000
Ted Potter Jr. +20000
Anirban Lahiri +25000
Cameron Percy +25000
Chris Stroud +25000
Greg Chalmers +25000
James Hahn +25000
Josh Teater +25000
Mark Anderson +25000
Mark Hubbard +25000
Matt Every +25000
Robert Streb +25000
Sepp Straka +25000
Tim Wilkinson +25000
Ben Crane +30000
Brandon Hagy +30000
Doug Ghim +30000
J.J. Spaun +30000
John Huh +30000
Kristoffer Ventura +30000
Rhein Gibson +30000
Ricky Barnes +30000
Ryan Brehm +30000
Sam Burns +30000
Tyler McCumber +30000
Ben Taylor +40000
Chris Baker +40000
Michael Gellerman +40000
Sebastian Cappelen +40000
Vincent Whaley +40000
Akshay Bhatia +50000
Hunter Mahan +50000
Isaiah Salinda +50000
Martin Trainer +50000
Michael Gligic +50000
Rafael Campos +50000
Vince Covello +50000
Brian Smock +70000
Bo Van Pelt +75000
John Senden +75000
Mark Wilson +75000
Nelson Ledesma +75000
Kevin Stadler +100000
Martin Laird +175000


