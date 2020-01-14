Gear: Wilson Staff DUO+ golf balls

Price: $19.99 per dozen

Specs: 36-compression, two-piece ball with Surlyn cover

Available: Jan. 27

Wilson has made some of the lowest-compression, softest-feeling golf balls for several seasons, and for 2020 the Chicago-based company has released another: the Staff DUO+ Soft.

The Staff DUO+ Soft is a two-piece ball designed to provide golfers with more distance thanks to its new VelocitiCor, a new core formulation. The company said it helps the Staff DUO+ Soft produce 1 to 1.5 mph more ball speed, which translates to about 4 to 6 more yards of distance.

Wilson also said the Staff DUO+ Soft is the lowest-spinning two-piece ball on the market. That could make it ideally suited for golfers who battle a slice or a hook because lower overall spin should translate to decreased sidespin and straighter shots.

While the Staff DUO+ Soft does not produce as much greenside spin as other Wilson offerings, it does produce a higher launch angle off irons and wedges, so approach shots should come down with a more vertical angle of descent, which will add stopping power.