Eamon's Corner: The fall of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest

Earlier this week we learned that the AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at Trinity Forest near Dallas for the final time in May of 2020.

Sparse crowds, declining tournament revenues and logistics issues led to the change, as did the actual course itself. The decision to move the event is a loss for fans who fancy themselves golf course architecture aficionados.

So, what’s next for the event? Maybe a move to a new home in Frisco, Texas? Or a possible return to it’s former host course, which players previously voted the worst on Tour?

