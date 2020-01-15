Watch: Rickie Fowler goes undercover as a caddie for unsuspecting golfers

Imagine you’re preparing to tee off for a round of golf with your friends and all of a sudden, a bearded caddie who loves to stretch his hips, listen to the grass and test the wind by plucking a beard hair and throwing it in the air, asks if you need a loop.

Surely you say yes, right? Who wouldn’t want that guy on their bag?

Meet Richard Flower, a “veteran caddie and local legend.” But guess what? It’s not Richard Flower, but actually five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler.

The 31-year-old went undercover for Farmers Insurance and had some fun with some unsuspecting golfers.

“Going in, I hoped it would be authentic,” Fowler said of his undercover loop. “After looking at the footage I was happy with the finished product. It was fun to surprise people, make them laugh and bring a smile to their faces. It was especially cool when the beard and costume came off.”

In an interview with Farmers, Fowler talked about the player-caddie relationship: