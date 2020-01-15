Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Watch: Rickie Fowler goes undercover as a caddie for unsuspecting golfers

Imagine you’re preparing to tee off for a round of golf with your friends and all of a sudden, a bearded caddie who loves to stretch his hips, listen to the grass and test the wind by plucking a beard hair and throwing it in the air, asks if you need a loop.

Surely you say yes, right? Who wouldn’t want that guy on their bag?

Meet Richard Flower, a “veteran caddie and local legend.” But guess what? It’s not Richard Flower, but actually five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler.

The 31-year-old went undercover for Farmers Insurance and had some fun with some unsuspecting golfers.

“Going in, I hoped it would be authentic,” Fowler said of his undercover loop. “After looking at the footage I was happy with the finished product. It was fun to surprise people, make them laugh and bring a smile to their faces. It was especially cool when the beard and costume came off.”

In an interview with Farmers, Fowler talked about the player-caddie relationship:

“First and foremost, we are teammates. He does a huge amount of preparation before every tournament and gives me really accurate information. He charts every shot I hit. He records the club, the distance to the hole, how far it was actually hit and where it ended up. We communicate effectively to keep me calm and confident. I wouldn’t be as good without my caddie.”

Fowler made his 2020 debut with a T-5 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and is in the field at this week’s American Express. He will also tee it up next week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

