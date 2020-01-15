Saudi International: Sergio Garcia wants to 'show the true Sergio' after last year's DQ

Get ready to meet “the true Sergio,” golf fans.

Sergio Garcia will return to Saudi Arabia in two weeks for the first time since his disqualification from last year’s Saudi International for losing his cool and damaging multiple putting greens during the third round of play at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

The day before he was disqualified, Garcia also lost his cool, throwing a temper tantrum in a bunker.

According to Garcia, who kept his reported $640,000 appearance fee despite being disqualified, this year will be different. For starters, he reportedly waived his appearance fee.

“I feel terrible about what happened last year,” said Garcia ahead of this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. “Obviously there were some outside things that got me to that point.”

“You know, I want to go there,” Garcia added, referring to Saudi Arabia. “I want to show my respect to them. You know, the easy thing would have been for me to hide and never come back there. But I love the people there, and I love the guys, all the people we met and everyone that takes care of us during the tournament. They are amazing people, and they wanted me to go back.”

Garcia said it was an “easy decision” and that he’s excited to return to Saudi Arabia and “Show myself, show the true Sergio.”

Only time will tell if we see a different Garcia this year, but as the 2017 Masters champion makes his 2020 debut, he’ll be doing so without a Callaway deal.

Sergio went to an event in Abu Dhabi today carrying @PingTour irons and @TaylorMadeGolf woods. Spokesman: “Callaway did not renew its agreement with Sergio for the 2020 season. We parted on great terms and the option for Sergio to carry Callaway equipment in the future remains.” pic.twitter.com/ODt5yQLP4f — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) January 15, 2020

“Unfortunately our relationship with Callaway didn’t go any farther. So at the moment, I’m a free agent,” Garcia said, adding there were things Callaway wanted that he couldn’t agree to.

“It’s all good,” he said. “There’s no hard feelings by any side, and these things happen. We just move on from there.”