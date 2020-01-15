Scott McCarron named 2019 PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year

Scott McCarron was named PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year while Retief Goosen took home PGA Tour Champions Rookie of the Year honors for the 2019 season.

The two awards were announced on Tuesday, two days before the tour’s 2020 season-opener, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Golf Club in Hawaii.

Last season, McCarron won three times, was runner-up three times and posted 14 top-10s while taking home the Charles Schwab Cup. He won more than $2.5 million in prize money along the way.

McCarron edged out Jerry Kelly, who also had three wins, as well as Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland, Kirk Triplett and Miguel Ángel Jiménez, who all won twice.

Goosen won the Rookie of the Year award over Doug Barron. Goosen had the lowest scoring average (69.14) of the season.

In other PGA Tour Champions news, 2019 Presidents Cup captain Ernie Els will play on the circuit for the first time this week at the Mitsubishi, a 54-hole event that will be played Thursday-Saturday.