Se Ri Pak named Bob Jones Award recipient for 2020

The United States Golf Association has announced that Se Ri Pak is the 2020 recipient of the Bob Jones Award.

Pak, a World Golf Hall of Famer who won the 1998 U.S. Women’s Open, is being recognized as “an individual who demonstrates the spirit, personal character and respect for the game exhibited by Jones, winner of nine USGA championships.”

Pak won 39 times in her 20-year career. She won four other majors in addition to the ’98 Open, which she claimed as the youngest winner of the event at the time.

The Bob Jones Award has been handed out since 1955. Pak will receive the award during the week at the 2020 U.S. Open in June at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

Other USGA honorees for 2020 are: Lon Haskew, recipient of the Joe Dey Award for meritorious service as a volunteer; Dr. William Meyer, the USGA Green Section Award recipient for his work in sustainability through agronomic advancements; Kevin Robbins, author of The Last Stand of Payne Stewart, who will receive the Herbert Warren Wind Book Award.

Those three will receive their awards at the USGA Annual Meeting on Feb. 29.