Gear: Titleist Velocity golf ball (2020)

Price: $27.99 per dozen

Specs: Two-piece, Surlyn-covered ball. Available in white, matte green, matte orange and matte pink.

Available: Jan. 22

There is nothing subtle about the updated Titleist Velocity golf balls. They are an unabashed attempt by the Fairhaven, Mass.-based company to help golfers who want more distance off the tee and more style in their game. However, after conducting research and gathering feedback from Velocity players, Titleist has added more stopping power on approach shots.

To help golfers add yards off the tee, the fifth-generation Velocity has been designed with a slightly larger core for more speed. It also has an updated cover pattern. The tiled 350-dimple octahedral pattern was developed to give the ball more lift. Coupled with the larger core, that should aid in creating more carry distance with the driver.

The added lift also will help golfers hit their long irons and hybrids higher, which means those shots should come down on a steeper angle and stop faster after landing.

For 2020, Velocity is available in white, matte green, matte orange and matte pink. The white and pink balls are available with single-digit numbers (1-4), while the green and orange balls are available in double-digit numbers (00, 11, 22, 33).