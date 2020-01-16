4 reasons why Cut Golf should be your new golf ball in 2020

With every new year comes the notion of making resolutions to help improve parts of your life. Switching to Cut Golf, an emerging golf ball company out of Southern California, might be one of the better changes you can make in 2020 and here’s why:

1. Saving money for an extra post-round beverage (or two) is never a bad idea.

Cut Golf’s main draw is their pricing, as they boast “The Best Damn Golf Balls Under $20.” With their direct-to-consumer model (although Cut balls can be found at various nationwide golf and big-box retailers), Cut offers a majority of their products at $19.95 per dozen, and even have a two-piece ball (Cut Red) that is just $9.95 a dozen.

2. Play a golf ball meant for your game, not because what a Tour Pro is using.

Too often, you see a middle-to-high handicapper teeing off with the same ball played by the guys on TV because they think it’s the right ball for them. Cut offers several performance four-piece balls, including the Cut DC dual-core four-piece ($29.95) that test remarkably similar to major brands at least $10 more. Cut’s line also includes three- and two-piece balls that are targeted for the average golfer looking for extra distance, spin or both.

3. Dip your toe in the water instead of diving headfirst.

Unless you’re willing to pay extra to purchase a three-pack of balls at your club’s pro shop, Cut offers all their balls by the sleeve on a trial basis. The already-low prices and ability to try a sleeve at a time allows you to find out which Cut ball is perfect for you. Cut even offers a free sleeve promotion of their Cut Grey, an 80-compression three-piece urethane ball, in which just shipping and handling are charged.

4. Customization is in!

Cut Golf offers personalization options like many other ball brands; however they also provide custom logo printing with quick turn-around time. What’s better than the rest of your group seeing your ball printed with your face grinning back at them just a few feet from the cup?

