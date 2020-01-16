Brooks Koepka fires back with hilarious flex on Bryson DeChambeau after abs comment

Here’s a friendly PSA to anyone thinking of taking a shot at Brooks Koepka: just don’t.

You’ll thank me later.

Bryson DeChambeau has been working on transforming his physique by bulking up the last few months. He’s also been an active video game player and broadcasts his games via a Twitch stream, where he gives his unfiltered opinion on almost whatever he’s asked by fans on his stream.

Earlier this week when a fan asked about DeChambeau’s new look compared to Koepka’s, DeChambeau took a shot at the four-time major champion (this fact will be important to remember).