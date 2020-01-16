The American Express: Round 2 tee times, TV info, format

The PGA Tour has returned to the Coachella Valley with a new sponsor and new name of the event that started as the Bob Hope Desert Classic.
The 61st rendition of the golf tournament is called The American Express and it’s being played at three courses: La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.
How it works
Play in the 54-hole pro-am portion of the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. each day on all three courses. Each foursome will include two pros and two amateurs, and each amateur will be assigned one of the pros for the day. The pro-am twosome will play a better-ball format with the amateur using his or her own full handicap.
The pro-am division ends after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.
Round 2
1st tee – Stadium Course
|Time
|Players
|11:30 a.m.
|Anirban Lahiri, Mark Hubbard
|11:40 a.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston
|11:50 a.m.
|Michael Gellerman, Harry Higgs
|Noon
|Sepp Straka, Harris English
|12:10 p.m.
|Scott Stallings, Lucas Bjerregaard
|12:20 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Russell Knox
|12:30 p.m.
|Luke List, Alex Noren
|12:40 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Vaughn Taylor
|12:50 p.m.
|Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson
|1 p.m.
|Cameron Davis, Doug Ghim
|1:10 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Byeong Hun An
|1:20 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Billy Horshcel
|1:30 p.m.
|Rob Oppenhem, Hank Lebioda
1st tee – La Quinta Country Club
|Time
|Players
|11:30 a.m.
|Brian Gay, Hunter Mahan
|11:40 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Greg Chalmers
|11:50 a.m.
|Tyler McCumber, Nelson Ledesma
|Noon
|Jason Kokrak, Brandon Hagy
|12:10 p.m.
|Dennis McCarthy, Tom Hoge
|12:20 p.m.
|Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray
|12:30 p.m.
|Bronson Burgoon, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|12:40 p.m.
|Martin Laird, Sam Burns
|12:50 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Austin Cook
|1 p.m.
|Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert
|1:10 p.m.
|Fabián Gómez, Carlos Ortiz
|1:20 p.m.
|Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett
|1:30 p.m.
|Ben Taylor, Brian Smock
1st tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Time
|Players
|11:30 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler
|11:40 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Francesco Molinari
|11:50 a.m.
|Maverick McNealy, Kramer Hickok
|Noon
|Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
|12:10 p.m.
|Scott Piercy, Chesson Hadley
|12:20 p.m.
|Steve Stricker, Brendan Steele
|12:30 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Harold Varner III
|12:40 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im
|12:50 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Matthew Wolff
|1 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton
|1:10 p.m.
|Adam Long, Paul Casey
|1:20 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau
|1:30 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
10th tee – Stadium Course
|Time
|Players
|11:30 a.m.
|Brian Stuard, Adam Schenk
|11:40 a.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Russell Henley
|11:50 a.m.
|Zack Sucher, Vincent Whaley
|Noon
|Dominic Bozzelli, Ben Martin
|12:10 p.m.
|John Senden, Peter Malnati
|12:20 p.m.
|Robert Streb, Danny Lee
|12:30 p.m.
|Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan
|12:40 p.m.
|John Huh, Chris Stroud
|12:50 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Ryan Armour
|1 p.m.
|Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic
|1:10 p.m.
|Matt Every, Talor Gooch
|1:20 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Martin Trainer
|1:30 p.m.
|Isaiah Salinda, Chris Baker
10th tee – La Quinta Country Club
|Time
|Players
|11:30 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder
|11:40 a.m.
|Jason Dufner, Max Homa
|11:50 a.m.
|Doc Redman, D.J. Trahan
|Noon
|Ricky Barnes, Cameron Percy
|12:10 p.m.
|Ben Crane, Nick Watney
|12:20 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Kevin Chappell
|12:30 p.m.
|Scott Harrington, Henrik Norlander
|12:40 p.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn
|12:50 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie
|1 p.m.
|Rafael Campos, Akshay Bhatia
|1:10 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale
|1:20 p.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
|1:30 p.m.
|Vince Covello, Ryan Brehm
10th tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Time
|Players
|11:30 a.m.
|Mark Wilson, Michael Thompson
|11:40 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Brian Harman
|11:50 a.m.
|Bo Hoag, Xinjun Zhang
|Noon
|Tim Wilkinson, David Hearn
|12:10 p.m.
|Seung-Yul Noh, Zac Blair
|12:20 p.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Andrew Putnam
|12:30 p.m.
|Sam Saunders, Charles Reiter
|12:40 p.m.
|Bill Haas, Bo Van Pelt
|12:50 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler
|1 p.m.
|Wes Roach, Rhein Gibson
|1:10 p.m.
|Scott Brown, Josh Teater
|1:20 p.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford
|1:30 p.m.
|Joseph Bramlett, Kristoffer Ventura
TV, streaming, radio information
All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.
Friday
Twitter: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Saturday
SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Sunday
SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
