The American Express: Round 2 tee times, TV info, format

Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

By January 16, 2020 7:11 pm

The PGA Tour has returned to the Coachella Valley with a new sponsor and new name of the event that started as the Bob Hope Desert Classic.

The 61st rendition of the golf tournament is called The American Express and it’s being played at three courses: La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

How it works

Play in the 54-hole pro-am portion of the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. each day on all three courses. Each foursome will include two pros and two amateurs, and each amateur will be assigned one of the pros for the day. The pro-am twosome will play a better-ball format with the amateur using his or her own full handicap.

The pro-am division ends after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.

Round 2

1st tee – Stadium Course

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Mark Hubbard
11:40 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston
11:50 a.m. Michael Gellerman, Harry Higgs
Noon Sepp Straka, Harris English
12:10 p.m. Scott Stallings, Lucas Bjerregaard
12:20 p.m. Kevin Na, Russell Knox
12:30 p.m. Luke List, Alex Noren
12:40 p.m. Lucas Glover, Vaughn Taylor
12:50 p.m. Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson
1 p.m. Cameron Davis, Doug Ghim
1:10 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Byeong Hun An
1:20 p.m. Cameron Champ, Billy Horshcel
1:30 p.m. Rob Oppenhem, Hank Lebioda

1st tee – La Quinta Country Club

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Brian Gay, Hunter Mahan
11:40 a.m. Troy Merritt, Greg Chalmers
11:50 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Nelson Ledesma
Noon Jason Kokrak, Brandon Hagy
12:10 p.m. Dennis McCarthy, Tom Hoge
12:20 p.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray
12:30 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
12:40 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Burns
12:50 p.m. Nate Lashley, Austin Cook
1 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert
1:10 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Carlos Ortiz
1:20 p.m. Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett
1:30 p.m. Ben Taylor, Brian Smock

1st tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler
11:40 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Francesco Molinari
11:50 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Kramer Hickok
Noon Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
12:10 p.m. Scott Piercy, Chesson Hadley
12:20 p.m. Steve Stricker, Brendan Steele
12:30 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Harold Varner III
12:40 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im
12:50 p.m. Aaron Wise, Matthew Wolff
1 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton
1:10 p.m. Adam Long, Paul Casey
1:20 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau
1:30 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

10th tee – Stadium Course

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Brian Stuard, Adam Schenk
11:40 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Russell Henley
11:50 a.m. Zack Sucher, Vincent Whaley
Noon Dominic Bozzelli, Ben Martin
12:10 p.m. John Senden, Peter Malnati
12:20 p.m. Robert Streb, Danny Lee
12:30 p.m. Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan
12:40 p.m. John Huh, Chris Stroud
12:50 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Ryan Armour
1 p.m. Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic
1:10 p.m. Matt Every, Talor Gooch
1:20 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Martin Trainer
1:30 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Chris Baker

10th tee – La Quinta Country Club

Time Players
11:30 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder
11:40 a.m. Jason Dufner, Max Homa
11:50 a.m. Doc Redman, D.J. Trahan
Noon Ricky Barnes, Cameron Percy
12:10 p.m. Ben Crane, Nick Watney
12:20 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Kevin Chappell
12:30 p.m. Scott Harrington, Henrik Norlander
12:40 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn
12:50 p.m. Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie
1 p.m. Rafael Campos, Akshay Bhatia
1:10 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale
1:20 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
1:30 p.m. Vince Covello, Ryan Brehm

10th tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Mark Wilson, Michael Thompson
11:40 a.m. Daniel Berger, Brian Harman
11:50 a.m. Bo Hoag, Xinjun Zhang
Noon Tim Wilkinson, David Hearn
12:10 p.m. Seung-Yul Noh, Zac Blair
12:20 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Andrew Putnam
12:30 p.m. Sam Saunders, Charles Reiter
12:40 p.m. Bill Haas, Bo Van Pelt
12:50 p.m. Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler
1 p.m. Wes Roach, Rhein Gibson
1:10 p.m. Scott Brown, Josh Teater
1:20 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford
1:30 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Kristoffer Ventura

TV, streaming, radio information

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Friday

Twitter: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

