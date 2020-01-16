The American Express: Round 2 tee times, TV info, format

The PGA Tour has returned to the Coachella Valley with a new sponsor and new name of the event that started as the Bob Hope Desert Classic.

The 61st rendition of the golf tournament is called The American Express and it’s being played at three courses: La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

How it works

Play in the 54-hole pro-am portion of the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. each day on all three courses. Each foursome will include two pros and two amateurs, and each amateur will be assigned one of the pros for the day. The pro-am twosome will play a better-ball format with the amateur using his or her own full handicap.

The pro-am division ends after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.

Round 2

1st tee – Stadium Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Mark Hubbard 11:40 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston 11:50 a.m. Michael Gellerman, Harry Higgs Noon Sepp Straka, Harris English 12:10 p.m. Scott Stallings, Lucas Bjerregaard 12:20 p.m. Kevin Na, Russell Knox 12:30 p.m. Luke List, Alex Noren 12:40 p.m. Lucas Glover, Vaughn Taylor 12:50 p.m. Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson 1 p.m. Cameron Davis, Doug Ghim 1:10 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Byeong Hun An 1:20 p.m. Cameron Champ, Billy Horshcel 1:30 p.m. Rob Oppenhem, Hank Lebioda

1st tee – La Quinta Country Club

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Brian Gay, Hunter Mahan 11:40 a.m. Troy Merritt, Greg Chalmers 11:50 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Nelson Ledesma Noon Jason Kokrak, Brandon Hagy 12:10 p.m. Dennis McCarthy, Tom Hoge 12:20 p.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray 12:30 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12:40 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Burns 12:50 p.m. Nate Lashley, Austin Cook 1 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert 1:10 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Carlos Ortiz 1:20 p.m. Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett 1:30 p.m. Ben Taylor, Brian Smock

1st tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler 11:40 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Francesco Molinari 11:50 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Kramer Hickok Noon Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor 12:10 p.m. Scott Piercy, Chesson Hadley 12:20 p.m. Steve Stricker, Brendan Steele 12:30 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Harold Varner III 12:40 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im 12:50 p.m. Aaron Wise, Matthew Wolff 1 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton 1:10 p.m. Adam Long, Paul Casey 1:20 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau 1:30 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

10th tee – Stadium Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Brian Stuard, Adam Schenk 11:40 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Russell Henley 11:50 a.m. Zack Sucher, Vincent Whaley Noon Dominic Bozzelli, Ben Martin 12:10 p.m. John Senden, Peter Malnati 12:20 p.m. Robert Streb, Danny Lee 12:30 p.m. Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan 12:40 p.m. John Huh, Chris Stroud 12:50 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Ryan Armour 1 p.m. Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic 1:10 p.m. Matt Every, Talor Gooch 1:20 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Martin Trainer 1:30 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Chris Baker

10th tee – La Quinta Country Club

Time Players 11:30 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder 11:40 a.m. Jason Dufner, Max Homa 11:50 a.m. Doc Redman, D.J. Trahan Noon Ricky Barnes, Cameron Percy 12:10 p.m. Ben Crane, Nick Watney 12:20 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Kevin Chappell 12:30 p.m. Scott Harrington, Henrik Norlander 12:40 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn 12:50 p.m. Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie 1 p.m. Rafael Campos, Akshay Bhatia 1:10 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale 1:20 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1:30 p.m. Vince Covello, Ryan Brehm

10th tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Mark Wilson, Michael Thompson 11:40 a.m. Daniel Berger, Brian Harman 11:50 a.m. Bo Hoag, Xinjun Zhang Noon Tim Wilkinson, David Hearn 12:10 p.m. Seung-Yul Noh, Zac Blair 12:20 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Andrew Putnam 12:30 p.m. Sam Saunders, Charles Reiter 12:40 p.m. Bill Haas, Bo Van Pelt 12:50 p.m. Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler 1 p.m. Wes Roach, Rhein Gibson 1:10 p.m. Scott Brown, Josh Teater 1:20 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford 1:30 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Kristoffer Ventura

TV, streaming, radio information

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Friday

Twitter: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.