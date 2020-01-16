The American Express: Updates, scores, TV info

The American Express is underway in the California desert.

Play in the 54-hole pro-am portion of the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. ET each day at three Coachella Valley courses – La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

Each foursome will include two pros and two amateurs, and each amateur will be assigned one of the pros for the day. The pro-am twosome will play a better-ball format with the amateur using his or her own full handicap.

Daily prizes on each course will be awarded in gross and net divisions. The pro-am division ends after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.

