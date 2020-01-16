Golfweek's Best 2020: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses

Welcome to Golfweek’s Best 2020 list of top resort golf courses in the United States, first published in the print issue of Golfweek’s Ultimate Guide.

The hundreds of members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings on each course are averaged to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in the region.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Golfweek’s Best 2020: Top 200 Resort Courses list.

Each course is listed with its 2020 ranking, its location, architect(s), the year it opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.

Top 200 Resort Courses 1-50