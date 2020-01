Golfweek's Best 2020: Top 50 courses in Caribbean, Mexico

Welcome to Golfweek’s Best golf courses in the Caribbean and Mexico for 2020, first published in the print issue of Golfweek’s Ultimate Guide.

These focus on courses throughout several island nations and Mexico, and include both private clubs and public-access tracks.

The hundreds of members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings on each course are averaged to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in the region.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Golfweek’s Best 2020: Top Courses of the Caribbean and Mexico list.

Each course is listed with its 2020 ranking, its location, architect(s), the year it opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.

Top 50 Courses: The Caribbean, Mexico