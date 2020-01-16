WATCH: Walk with Lexi Thompson as she crushes Tranquilo's par-5 17th

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – In some ways, it feels like Lexi Thompson never stopped. She took one week off to visit a resort in Cabo, but then it was back the grind. Not that she feels worn down at all.

“The usual,” said Thompson, smiling. “I don’t know much different besides training and golfing. That’s the way my life is.”

And Leo, of course. As Thompson went about her business at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions pro-am on Wednesday, Leo the Havapoowas soaking up the sunshine and any attention that came his way.

There’s a new man on Thompson’s bag this week, Jack Fulghum, who is filling in for Thompson’s regular caddie, Benji Thompson (no relation), whose wife recently gave birth to a baby girl.

Tournament of Champions: Photos | Leaderboard | Celebrities

Thompson will have her brother, Nicholas, on the bag next week in Boca Raton, Florida.

“The Olympics is my top goal,” said Lexi, “to be on that team and representing.”

She opened the TOC with a 5-under 66, three back of leader Danielle Kang.

“I think overall having my ball-striking being very consistent today,” said Thompson. “I hit it very solid, committed to my lines a lot out there, and I made some good putts. So a lot of positives to take from today. Just hope I keep it going.”

Thompson likes the fact that she can play aggressively at Tranquilo Golf Club, going for most of the par 5s in two. She played the three par 5s on the back nine in 3 under during the first round.

On Wednesday, Thompson walked Golfweek through the par-5 17th, this week’s designated hole for the Aon Risk Reward Challenge. The season-long race for both the PGA Tour and LPGA has a $1 million prize at the end. Carlota Ciganda and Brooks Koepka won last year’s competition.