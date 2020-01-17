Francesco Laporta shoots bogey-free, 9-under 63 to take lead in Abu Dhabi

Francesco Laporta had a solid day at the office on Friday at the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 29-year-old Italian heads into the weekend at the European Tour’s second event of the new year with a one-shot lead at 10 under after a bogey-free, 9-under 63 in the second round that featured birdies on his final five holes.

“I just want to enjoy the weekend,” said Laporta. “I played solid all 18 holes, my putting was solid, my driver, my irons. I gave myself a lot of opportunities for birdies and so when I had the opportunities, I took them. Every time I was putting for birdie, I made it. It was a great day.”

Leaderboard: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rankings: Who are the top men’s professionals?

What a finish Francesco Laporta! The Italian leads into the weekend in Abu Dhabi.#ADGolfChamps #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/1qpUAWrR3S — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 17, 2020

Rafa Cabrera Bello and Matthew Fitzpatrick sit T-2 at 9 under, followed by Sergio Garcia, Renato Paratore and Haotong Li T-4 at 8 under.

Patrick Cantlay sits T-7 after a 6-under second round, while fellow American and World No. 1 Brooks Koepka fell to T-35 after a disappointing 3-over 75.

Notable names who failed to make the 1 under cut were Viktor Hovland, Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry, Charl Schwartzel, Ian Poulter and Bryson DeChambeau.