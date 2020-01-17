The American Express: Round 3 tee times, TV info, format

The PGA Tour returns to the Coachella Valley. This time, there’s a new sponsor and name of the event that started as the Bob Hope Desert Classic

The 61st rendition of the golf tournament is called The American Express.

The event started on Thursday and will be played at three courses – La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler share the 36-hole lead at 15 under. Andrew Landry is in third, two shots back. Tournament host Phil Mickelson is 2 under, 13 shots off the lead.

The format

The final 18 holes of the 54-hole pro-am portion of the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday on all three courses. Each foursome will include two pros and two amateurs, and each amateur will be assigned one of the pros for the day. The pro-am twosome will play a better-ball format with the amateur using his or her own full handicap.

The pro-am division ends after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.

Round 3

1st tee – Stadium Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor 11:40 a.m. Scott Piercy, Chesson Hadley 11:50 a.m. Steve Stricker, Brendan Steele Noon Wyndham Clark, Harold Varner III 12:10 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im 12:20 p.m. Aaron Wise, Matthew Wolff 12:30 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton 12:40 p.m. Adam Long, Paul Casey 12:50 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau 1 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman 1:10 p.m. Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler 1:20 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Francesco Molinari 1:30 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Kramer Hickok

1st tee – La Quinta Country Club

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Ben Martin 11:40 a.m. John Senden, Peter Malnati 11:50 a.m. Robert Streb, Danny Lee Noon Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan 12:10 p.m. John Huh, Chris Stroud 12:20 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Ryan Armour 12:30 p.m. Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic 12:40 p.m. Matt Every, Talor Gooch 12:50 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Martin Trainer 1 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Chris Baker 1:10 p.m. Brian Stuard, Adam Schenk 1:20 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Russell Henley 1:30 p.m. M Anderson, Vincent Whaley

1st tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Ricky Barnes, Cameron Percy 11:40 a.m. Ben Crane, Nick Watney 11:50 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Kevin Chappell Noon Scott Harrington, Henrik Norlander 12:10 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn 12:20 p.m. Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie 12:30 p.m. Rafael Campos, Akshay Bhatia 12:40 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale 12:50 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1 p.m. Vince Covello, Ryan Brehm 1:10 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder 1:20 p.m. Jason Dufner, Max Homa 1:30 p.m. Doc Redman, D.J. Trahan

10th tee – Stadium Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Tim Wilkinson, David Hearn 11:40 a.m. Seung-Yul Noh, Zac Blair 11:50 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Andrew Putnam Noon Sam Saunders, Charles Reiter 12:10 p.m. Bill Haas, Bo Van Pelt 12:20 p.m. Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler 12:30 p.m. Wes Roach, Rhein Gibson 12:40 p.m. Scott Brown, Josh Teater 12:50 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford 1 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Kristoffer Ventura 1:10 p.m. Mark Wilson, Michael Thompson 1:20 p.m. Daniel Berger, Brian Harman 1:30 p.m. Bo Hoag, Xinjun Zhang

10th tee – La Quinta Country Club

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Sepp Straka, Harris English 11:40 a.m. Scott Stallings, Lucas Bjerregaard 11:50 a.m. Kevin Na, Russell Knox Noon Luke List, Alex Noren 12:10 p.m. Lucas Glover, Vaughn Taylor 12:20 p.m. Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson 12:30 p.m. Cameron Davis, Doug Ghim 12:40 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Byeong Hun An 12:50 p.m. Cameron Champ, Billy Horshcel 1 p.m. Rob Oppenhem, Hank Lebioda 1:10 p.m. Anirban Lahiri, Mark Hubbard 1:20 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston 1:30 p.m. Michael Gellerman, Harry Higgs

10th tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Brandon Hagy 11:40 a.m. Dennis McCarthy, Tom Hoge 11:50 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray Noon Bronson Burgoon, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Burns 12:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Austin Cook 12:30 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert 12:40 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Carlos Ortiz 12:50 p.m. Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett 1 p.m. Ben Taylor, Brian Smock 1:10 p.m. Brian Gay, Hunter Mahan 1:20 p.m. Troy Merritt, Greg Chalmers 1:30 p.m. Tyler McCumber, Nelson Ledesma

TV, radio information

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Saturday

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.