USA Today Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

The American Express: Round 3 tee times, TV info, format

By January 17, 2020 7:05 pm

The PGA Tour returns to the Coachella Valley. This time, there’s a new sponsor and name of the event that started as the Bob Hope Desert Classic

The 61st rendition of the golf tournament is called The American Express.

The event started on Thursday and will be played at three courses – La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler share the 36-hole lead at 15 under. Andrew Landry is in third, two shots back. Tournament host Phil Mickelson is 2 under, 13 shots off the lead.

The format

The final 18 holes of the 54-hole pro-am portion of the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday on all three courses. Each foursome will include two pros and two amateurs, and each amateur will be assigned one of the pros for the day. The pro-am twosome will play a better-ball format with the amateur using his or her own full handicap.

The pro-am division ends after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.

Round 3

1st tee – Stadium Course

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
11:40 a.m. Scott Piercy, Chesson Hadley
11:50 a.m. Steve Stricker, Brendan Steele
Noon Wyndham Clark, Harold Varner III
12:10 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im
12:20 p.m. Aaron Wise, Matthew Wolff
12:30 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton
12:40 p.m. Adam Long, Paul Casey
12:50 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau
1 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
1:10 p.m. Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler
1:20 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Francesco Molinari
1:30 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Kramer Hickok

1st tee – La Quinta Country Club

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Ben Martin
11:40 a.m. John Senden, Peter Malnati
11:50 a.m. Robert Streb, Danny Lee
Noon Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan
12:10 p.m. John Huh, Chris Stroud
12:20 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Ryan Armour
12:30 p.m. Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic
12:40 p.m. Matt Every, Talor Gooch
12:50 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Martin Trainer
1 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Chris Baker
1:10 p.m. Brian Stuard, Adam Schenk
1:20 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Russell Henley
1:30 p.m. M Anderson, Vincent Whaley

1st tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Ricky Barnes, Cameron Percy
11:40 a.m. Ben Crane, Nick Watney
11:50 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Kevin Chappell
Noon Scott Harrington, Henrik Norlander
12:10 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn
12:20 p.m. Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie
12:30 p.m. Rafael Campos, Akshay Bhatia
12:40 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale
12:50 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
1 p.m. Vince Covello, Ryan Brehm
1:10 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder
1:20 p.m. Jason Dufner, Max Homa
1:30 p.m. Doc Redman, D.J. Trahan

10th tee – Stadium Course

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Tim Wilkinson, David Hearn
11:40 a.m. Seung-Yul Noh, Zac Blair
11:50 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Andrew Putnam
Noon Sam Saunders, Charles Reiter
12:10 p.m. Bill Haas, Bo Van Pelt
12:20 p.m. Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler
12:30 p.m. Wes Roach, Rhein Gibson
12:40 p.m. Scott Brown, Josh Teater
12:50 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford
1 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Kristoffer Ventura
1:10 p.m. Mark Wilson, Michael Thompson
1:20 p.m. Daniel Berger, Brian Harman
1:30 p.m. Bo Hoag, Xinjun Zhang

10th tee – La Quinta Country Club

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Sepp Straka, Harris English
11:40 a.m. Scott Stallings, Lucas Bjerregaard
11:50 a.m. Kevin Na, Russell Knox
Noon Luke List, Alex Noren
12:10 p.m. Lucas Glover, Vaughn Taylor
12:20 p.m. Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson
12:30 p.m. Cameron Davis, Doug Ghim
12:40 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Byeong Hun An
12:50 p.m. Cameron Champ, Billy Horshcel
1 p.m. Rob Oppenhem, Hank Lebioda
1:10 p.m. Anirban Lahiri, Mark Hubbard
1:20 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston
1:30 p.m. Michael Gellerman, Harry Higgs

10th tee – Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Players
11:30 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Brandon Hagy
11:40 a.m. Dennis McCarthy, Tom Hoge
11:50 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray
Noon Bronson Burgoon, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
12:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Burns
12:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Austin Cook
12:30 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert
12:40 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Carlos Ortiz
12:50 p.m. Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett
1 p.m. Ben Taylor, Brian Smock
1:10 p.m. Brian Gay, Hunter Mahan
1:20 p.m. Troy Merritt, Greg Chalmers
1:30 p.m. Tyler McCumber, Nelson Ledesma

TV, radio information

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Saturday

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

