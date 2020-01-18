Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Lee Westwood climbs into Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship lead

By January 18, 2020 11:10 am

It’s called Moving Day for a reason.

Lee Westwood surpassed second-round leader Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger and will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after a 7-under 65 on Saturday.

Westwood, who produced the shot of the week to set up an eagle on the par-5 8th hole, sits at 14 under for the tournament. Laporta and Wiesberger are T-2 at 13 under, followed by Matthew Fitzparick in fourth at 12 under and Sergio Garcia and Kurt Kitayama at 11 under.

“It’s always a bonus to be in contention and that’s basically why we come out here,” said Westwood. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t play a lot of golf coming into it, didn’t know what to expect. To be in the lead with one round to go, it’s a real positive.”

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka improved on a second-round 75, shooting a 2-under 70 and currently sits T-48.

