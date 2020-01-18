Tournament host Phil Mickelson expected to miss cut at The American Express

Phil Mickelson is expected to miss the cut at The American Express on Saturday after carding a third-round 71, but he won’t be able to jump on his private jet and head home, as he normally would after missing out on the money.

Instead, as tournament host, Mickelson will stick around for the final-round festivities on Sunday.

Mickelson opened his week 70-72 and was 13 shots back of second-round co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler after 36 holes. On Saturday, Mickelson shot 1-under 71 on the the Stadium Course at PGA West. Even with an eagle on 16, it was far from enough to get him above the cutline.

The format of the tournament calls for 54-holes across three courses before the cut to the low 70 and ties. Mickelson tied for second in the event a year ago.

Before the tournament started, Mickelson talked about his involvement.

“American Express asked that myself and my foundation take on a bigger role. The PGA Tour asked that we take on a bigger role. My wife, Amy, and I have decided that this is the right fit, and we want to have a more direct involvement in the charitable support and contributions here in the valley.”

Mickelson, a 44-time winner on the PGA Tour including five major championships, becomes the third full-time host of the desert’s PGA Tour event that began in 1960.

But he’s now missed two straight cuts in California. He also failed to play the weekend last September at the Safeway Open in Napa, California. The American Express served as Mickelson’s 2020 debut.